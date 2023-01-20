Le Creuset Launched a Valentine's Day-Themed Collection with Prices Starting at Just $15—Here's What We're Eyeing

Including a heart-shaped enameled Dutch oven.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection
Photo:

Nordstrom

With Valentine’s Day just a few weeks away, consider swapping out your everyday cookware to make those delicious meals and desserts this year. To gather high quality and charming kitchen items for the big day, we turned to Nordstrom and found that the popular French cookware brand, Le Creuset, launched a line of Valentine’s Day-themed cookware and bakeware.

Le Creuset has been creating exceptional cast iron and stoneware kitchen goods from Dutch ovens to baking dishes since 1925. It’s a highly sought after brand with shoppers anticipating news like the latest color launch to its new product releases. With a romantic take on kitchen essentials including a heart-printed silicone spatula for $15 to add to your utensil crock, and an enameled heart-shaped cocotte for $220, you’ll find the perfect Valentine-themed item that satisfies your cooking, baking, and serving needs. 

Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day Collection at Nordstrom

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset L’Amour Collection Loaf Pan, $60 at nordstrom.com

Whether you're baking a signature meatloaf dish or a chocolate chip-zucchini bread, Le Creuset’s loaf pan will do the trick. This stoneware pan also has hand-applied decorative hearts, making it just as beautiful to display as it is useful. You can take it right out of the oven to the dining table to serve. And add this heart-shaped spoon rest to your table to keep your bread knife within an arm’s reach.   

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Figural Heart Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Dutch Oven, $165 at nordstrom.com

This heart-shaped enameled Dutch oven will immediately add a touch of love to your Valentine’s Day cooking display. With its excellent heat retention and distribution, you can use this cast iron cocotte to bake cakes, cook meats, or simmer vegetables. And for those who are looking for a slightly less on the nose Valentine’s Day display, Le Creuset also has this stoneware cocotte with a charming golden heart knob that is great for single servings.    

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset L’Amour Mug, $24 at nordstrom.com

We also found this L’Amour mug that goes perfectly with Le Creuset’s tea kettle. This 14-ounce stoneware mug will hold your favorite Valentine’s Day hot chocolate and tea. You can complete your celebration servings with these mini cocottes to hold treats like fresh fruit or cookies. 

Head over to Nordstrom and order your Le Creuset items soon to ensure they’ll arrive in time for Valentine’s Day. 

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset L’Amour Medium Silicone Spatula, $15 at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset L’Amour Utensil Crock, $36 at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Signature Heart Cocotte, $220 at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Heart Spoon Rest, $30 at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset Mini Round Stoneware Cocotte, $32 at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset L’Amour Collection Demi Tea Kettle, $90 at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset Valentine's Day Collection

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset L’Amour Mini Cocotte, $32 at nordstrom.com

