Those of us that are lucky enough to own some Le Creuset cookware know that it's well worth investing in, whether it's the brand's coveted enameled cast iron ovens, or its stainless steel and nonstick pieces. This sentiment is especially true if you can do it at a discount, but those don't always come around often.

Thankfully though, the brand decided to hold a surprise Summer Cookware Savings Event that's filled with discounts on bestsellers like classic skillets, nonstick pans, saucepans, small or full sets, and even colanders up to 35% off. Pieces even include some of our tested favorites, too. Shop the five best deals below before the sale comes to an end on July 15.

Best Le Creuset Summer Cookware Savings Event Deals

Stainless Steel Fry Pan

Le Creuset

Every kitchen needs a stainless steel pan. They heat at a fairly controlled, even level, and can be used to sear, bake, saute, or even to just reheat food. These pans from Le Creuset are no exception. They’re made with tri-ply stainless steel, so they have an aluminum core with a stainless steel outer layer. They’re compatible with all cooktops too, including induction, and they’re oven safe up to 500°F. Because it’s stainless steel and comes with a mirror finish, they’ll resist scorching, discoloration, and corrosion, according to the brand. Grab the skillet on sale in every size, from 8-, to 10-, to 12-inches.

Toughened Nonstick Pro 11-Inch Deep Fry Pan

Le Creuset

Aside from a classic stainless steel, you can also grab nonstick cookware pieces from the brand like this frying pan. After testing over a dozen pans, this deep 11-inch skillet landed in our top-performers list as the best splurge option. Now that it’s on sale, they’re even more of a must-buy. We love that the coating evenly distributes heat, and that foods don’t stick at all. The pan is also safe to use on any stovetop, and it can go into the oven up to 500°F — a huge plus for nonstick. You can also use metal utensils on them, so all in all, it’s a worry-free pan.

Signature Stainless Steel 7-Quart Stockpot

Le Creuset

Stockpots are one piece that some people forget to grab, but dearly miss when they realize they don’t have it. These are what you’ll grab for boiling pasta, making stock or broth, or even frying. Stainless steel is the way to go for most of those tasks, since it can handle and hold the heat you’ll need. The 7-quart stainless steel stockpot is on sale from the brand. It looks like the brand's classic Dutch oven, even down to the Le Creuset logo on the lid. But, it’s a little lighter in weight and easier to grab for those weeknight projects. You can score it in a larger size with a colander on sale, and in a nonstick material too.

Toughened Nonstick Pro 6-Piece Cookware Set

Le Creuset

We love the Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro line so much that it ranked in our top performers for best nonstick cookware sets, too. We love the pans themselves for all the same reasons: They have a durable nonstick coating, they are safe for the oven and any stovetop, and they heat evenly. We ranked it as the best set for professionals because of how durable and versatile they are, though that can of course extend to avid home cooks. You’ll get an 8- and 11-inch pan, a 3-quart saucepan with a lid, and a 4.25-quart saute pan with a lid.

Stainless Steel Saucier Pan

Le Creuset

This saucier pan is similar to a saucepot in appearance, but has a slightly adapted design to make it a fuss-free option for anything that needs to be stirred. It has wide, sloping sides, with a rounded bottom to make it very easy to whisk and stir. It has all the same hallmarks as the other stainless steel pieces from the brand. You’ll get a long handle for holding and maneuvering, plus a lid for boiling and bubbling. It comes in a 2-quart size and a 3.5-quart size, both of which are on sale.

