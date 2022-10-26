Fall, aka soup season, is well underway, and if the chilly weather doesn’t make you dream of delicious, warm broth, truly nothing will. And since most of the country is undergoing some serious weather woes, now’s the time to make stews galore. The best way to do so is in a large-capacity stockpot, and this popular one from Le Creuset gets the job done for less than $95.

Whether it’s a gloomy day or simply too cold for dinners out, a hearty soup is the way to go. Although any pot can work, Le Creuset’s Steel Stockpot is designed for large batches. Think of it as a bigger, more advanced version of your saucepan because of its deep capacity and superb simmering abilities.

To buy: Le Creuset Steel Stockpot, $92 (originally $115) at amazon.com

This 8-quart pick that’s currently on sale is a great size to feed the whole family (about ten servings), however, it also comes in 6- and 16-quart options, too. All have tall straight sides that are great for holding meaty stews, pastas, and even crawfish boils without the spillage.

This stockpot is made with carbon steel with an enamel finish, which heats quickly and evenly, speeding up cook time to get dinner on the table fast. Plus, the enamel not only keeps the pot looking shiny and new, the coating also prevents stains and rust from forming. And like all of Le Creuset’s cookware, this pot has a beautiful appearance. It comes in tons of colors, including this vibrant red.

The stockpot is designed with two side handles, making it easy to transport from the stove to the table. And it has a lightweight build, weighing just over 6 pounds. This also comes with a sturdy lid topped with a heat-resistant knob to protect your hands when going in for a taste test.



Anyone thinking this is only good for broth — think again. Shoppers enlist the massive pot for everything in the kitchen, including chicken dumpling soup, chili, mashed potatoes, cabbage and potatoes, boiled pasta, gumbo, beans, jams, and more.

You can see why so many people love this stockpot. In fact, the Le Creuset pot has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who call it the “most impressive stock pot.”

“I love this pot. First, the color is beautiful. Second, it's lightweight,” wrote one shopper who loves cast iron but not the weight. “The enamel cleans up nicely.” And another who described the pot as “a little bit better than perfect!” wrote, “Love this stockpot. We finally tossed our first one after 15 years of very frequent use. Needless to say, we had to buy another one just like it!”

One last fan who bought the 10-quart option wrote, “It has worked wonderfully so far. We have cooked soup, made stock, and even boiled noodles in it. It is everything we were wanting in a stock pot.” They even titled their review: “Lives up to the name.”

Get the Le Creuset stockpot that you’ll use constantly this fall now while it’s 20% off at Amazon.