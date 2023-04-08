Le Creuset’s Spring Sale Is the Perfect Time to Stock Up on Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $9

Is it just me, or does everything suddenly seem brighter now that spring is here? Beyond cleaning, this season is an excellent time to add more color and beauty to your life, and there’s one kitchenware brand that is synonymous with both: Le Creuset.

Le Creuset has been making enameled cast iron pieces of the highest quality since the early 1900s, and with this expertise comes a high price tag. Some might even say, the prices are Le Crazy. But the good news is, right now, the brand is having a huge sale on spring essentials, and prices start at just $9. From Dutch ovens to nonstick cookware, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorite items that are on sale right now.

The 9 Best Deals to Shop from Le Creuset Right Now

Revolution Lemon Zester

Le Creuset

To buy: $9 (originally $14) at lecreuset.com

Brighten up your spring meals with this Le Creuset zester that’s only $9 right now. It has an ergonomic handle, a stainless steel blade, and will release the citrusy oils from lemons or limes to add more flavor to whatever you’re cooking. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

Mini Round Cocotte

Le Creuset

To buy: from $22 (originally $32) at lecreuset.com

These mini cocottes always scream individual pies to me. Fill them with fresh fruit and a buttery crust to welcome the season in style. There are plenty of colors to choose from to match your style.

Pie Baking 2-Piece Set

Le Creuset

To buy: $50 (originally $71) at lecreuset.com

If you’re looking for a regular-sized pie dish, this ceramic option is the one. It comes with a color-coordinated pie bird that is about as seasonal as it gets, and a pie dish in 9-inch diameter for strawberry-rhubarb pies that will delight a crowd.

Square Griddle

Le Creuset

To buy: $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

Most griddles are rectangular and take up too much room. Not this one. Instead, this square option from Le Creuset is 9.5 inches wide and long, making it stovetop-compatible and perfect for searing steaks or griddling pancakes. And believe it or not, it’s even dishwasher-safe, making cleanup as easy as it gets.

Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Le Creuset

To buy: $135 (originally $195) at lecreuset.com

This set comes with a 4-quart, 2.5-quart, and 1.1-quart baking dish, all rectangular in shape. They’re perfect for spring casseroles or roasting vegetables. Because they’re made from stoneware, they have excellent heat distribution and will ensure anything you pop into the oven comes out golden, brown, and delicious.

Shallow Round Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: $180 (originally $290) at lecreuset.com

Right now, you can grab this shallow round oven from Le Creuset for over $100 off. It’s made from the brand’s enameled cast iron and holds 2.75-quarts. Beyond being perfect for stovetop to oven cooking, it comes in 12 colors, from classic flame to newer hues like nutmeg — all will add a pop of color to your table this season.

Signature Chef’s Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: $300 (originally $462) at lecreuset.com

This chef’s oven is a slightly different shape than the round oven. Beyond being much larger, holding 7.5-quarts, it’s also wider, giving you maximum surface area over a burner. This means you can brown a whole helping of short ribs, without ever having to worry about overcrowding the pan.

Toughened Nonstick Pro 6-Piece Cookware Set

Le Creuset

To buy: $420 (originally $595) at lecreuset.com

Maybe now is the time for a complete overhaul. Le Creuset is famous for enameled cast iron, but its nonstick cookware is also excellent. This six-piece set comes with two skillets, a saucepot, and a braiser, so you can make any meal imaginable. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and safe to use in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set

Le Creuset

To buy: $575 (originally $820) at lecreuset.com

Last, but certainly not least, is this five-piece set of enameled cast iron cookware. Included is a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a 1.75-quart saucepan, and a 9-inch skillet, all coated with enameled cast iron and in matching colors. If you want a set of cookware that will heat evenly and look beautiful on your stovetop, then this deal is worth grabbing.

