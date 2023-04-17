You'll Never Guess Where You Can Grab a Le Creuset Dutch Oven for Over $100 Off

One of the most coveted pieces of cookware is undoubtedly the Le Creuset Dutch oven. It’s sophisticated design, and versatile, durable construction make it one of those pieces that everyone wants, despite the price tag.

When a sale comes around that offers a steep discount on the Le Creuset Dutch oven, it’s worth celebrating. And right now, seven different colorways of the 2.75-quart shallow round Dutch oven are $100 off at a surprising retailer: Saks Fifth Avenue.

Saks Fifth Avenue

To buy: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $290) at saksfifthavenue.com

Typically known for its luxury clothing collection, Saks is offering this great deal on the Le Creuset shallow Dutch oven in iconic colors, including Marseille and Carribean blue, cerise red, sea salt, and oyster grey.

Le Creuset makes several versions of its Dutch oven, including round, deep, and oval shapes, but there are significant benefits to the shallow style. Like all Le Creuset Dutch ovens, this one is made with enameled cast iron and designed for everyday use.

The wide base on this model is especially ideal for searing and browning meat, and can be used in the oven at up to 500°F. Because it has lower sides than the classic Dutch oven, and the lid keeps moisture sealed inside, the shallow Dutch oven excels at braising. And good news if you don’t own a microwave: It's also great for reheating leftovers.

It can do more than just cook food. The Le Creuset Dutch oven is an elegant serving dish for stews, casseroles, and vegetable dishes. With a piece of Le Creuset cookware nestled between place settings on your dinner table, your guests will be so impressed with your taste. Perhaps what sets the Le Creuset Dutch oven apart from other versions that can do the same cooking jobs is just how good it looks. You’ll be proud to display it prominently in your home.

Sure, there are more affordable Dutch ovens out there, but even a Michelin-star chef admits that the Le Creuset is his most used, and most loved, piece of cookware. And for good reason. A Le Creuset Dutch oven will last for decades — in fact you’ll probably end up passing it down to a loved one who loves to cook just as much as you do — and you’ll never run out of ways to use it.

If you’ve always coveted the Le Creuset Dutch oven, now is the perfect time to grab this shallow, 2.75-quart version. Now that it’s $100 off, there’s no reason to wait.

At the time of publishing, the price was $180.