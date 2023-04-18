Le Creuset Just Dropped Its New Color for Spring 2023, and We’re Obsessed

There are only a few brands that do color in kitchenware well, and Le Creuset tops the list. The brand is known for its elegant cookware, storied history, and bright and bold colors. Whenever it announces a new hue, we get really excited. Today is no exception.

Le Creuset’s latest color is inspired by one of my favorite ingredients, the shallot. It’s a gentle pink hue that is so subtle, you might almost think it was white, and it looks absolutely stunning in its signature pieces.

Le Creuset has introduced a number of pink pieces throughout the years, but shallot stands out. Unlike 2017’s launch, millennial pink, this hue is not matte and has a purple undertone. It’s closer to the brand’s often-sold-out chiffon color, but a little lighter.

You can grab 16 of the brand’s most popular pieces in the new color, including a Dutch oven or an enameled skillet. These items launched on Le Creuset’s website, and in Le Creuset stores.

For an understated yet elegant pink hue, keep scrolling through to see some of our favorite picks from the launch, with prices starting at just $24.

Round 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: $420 at lecreuset.com

This 5.5-quart Dutch oven is a staple piece from the brand, and ready for a range of spring recipes. From light pastas to vegetable braises, its heavy bottom and tight-fitting lid will allow you to create delicious meals all season long. And the color makes it perfect for serving on a spring tablescape.

Classic 9-Inch Skillet

Le Creuset

To buy: $175 at lecreuset.com

I’d recommend grabbing this with a Dutch oven, but hey, that’s your choice at the end of the day. This 9-inch skillet is ready for everything. Made from enameled cast iron, it is perfect for frying bacon, sauteing vegetables, and will become your go-to pan in no time. Plus, the more you use it, the quicker it will develop a natural patina, making it get better and more nonstick with time.

Shallow Round 2.75-Quart Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: $290 at lecreuset.com

Le Creuset’s shallow round oven is the perfect option if you’re looking for a smaller size. The surface area is maximized in this pot, making it ideal for browning and searing without overcrowding. The shallow depth also makes it much easier to stir sauces and serve stews. This model is compatible with all cooktops and can go in the oven up to 500°F.

2.25-Quart Saucepan

Le Creuset

To buy: $225 at lecreuset.com

To round out your Dutch oven and skillet set, you only need one more piece — an enameled cast iron saucepan. This 2.25-quart beauty is perfect for simmering a tomato sauce or even a single serving of ramen noodles. It has an ergonomic handle and a helping handle to make it easy to transfer from stove to table, but in shallot, you’ll never want to take it off of your stove.

French Press

Le Creuset

To buy: $65 at lecreuset.com

A French press is one of the best ways to make big batches of coffee, and this Le Creuset version reigns supreme. It’s made from stoneware that has excellent heat retention to prevent your coffee from cooling, and this carafe can hold 34-ounces of coffee. It might be the cutest thing the brand makes, and that’s really saying something.

Mug

Le Creuset

To buy: $24 at lecreuset.com

Simple, unassuming, and elegant, this mug is perfect for anything from coffee to tea to orange juice. It has a 14-ounce capacity and is made from premium stoneware. The glaze is non-porous, non-reactive, and scratch-resistant, so you can stir in sugar without worrying about ruining this masterpiece. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

