Le Creuset Deals Up to 42% Off Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section—but Only for a Limited Time

Grab your favorite piece before it sells out.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

secret le creuset sale nordstrom tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Daisy Rodriguez

Le Creuset makes arguably the most coveted cookware on the planet. Not only is it famously hard working, durable, and effective, it’s also beautiful. Le Creuset makes chic pieces that everybody wants to show off in their kitchen. 

There’s news for everyone who window shops for Le Creuset cookware, but has never been able to justify the splurge. Right now,  Nordstrom is the best place to find deals on Le Creuset cookware. 

Score up to 42% off on Le Creuset classics, including a Dutch oven, braiser, and cast iron skillet. Shop eight of the best deals below, with prices starting at just $84. 

Best Le Creuset Cookware and Bakeware Deals at Nordstrom

The piece of Le Creuset cookware that it seems like most people want to get their hands on is the Dutch oven. In fact, one of our top picks for the best Dutch oven is the brand’s 7.25-quart model. The smaller 2.75-quart version is on sale for just $180 right now — that’s 37% off the original price — and it comes in several iconic colors including Cerise red, Marseille blue, and Sea Salt. The ideal size for preparing side dishes for dinner parties and family gatherings, it performs a multitude of functions including searing and browning meat. Its shallow depth is also ideal for preparing sauces.

LE CREUSET Signature 2.75 Quart Enamel Dutch Oven

Nordstrom

To buy: 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $290) at nordstrom.com

This large, 7.5-quart cast iron braiser gives you even more space to prepare large dinners — and it’s gratifyingly versatile. Of course, it can braise meat, but it also works as a deep fryer, and can steam vegetables in a pinch. The stand-out feature of this piece is the wide base, which allows you to spread ingredients along the bottom without overcrowding, which promotes even cooking. The domed lid keeps moisture trapped inside so that you never have to worry about serving dry meat again. Plus, it doubles as a stylish serving dish. 

Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brasier

Nordstrom

To buy: 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brasier, $300 (originally $462) at nordstrom.com 

A cast iron skillet is an essential piece of cookware for homecooks at every level. This one from Le Creuest features the brand’s signature enameled finish. Enamel makes its skillet so much easier to maintain than unfinished cast iron since it requires no seasoning. This pan is designed to withstand high temperatures on the stove and in the oven (up to 500°F) so that you get that perfect sear on steaks. But a cast iron skillet like this one can be used on the grill, to bake cornbread, roast vegetables, fry eggs, and so many other everyday cooking tasks.

Le Creuset 9 Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet

Nordstrom

To buy: 9-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (originally $175) at nordstrom.com 

This set of three glazed stoneware baking dishes, which is 35% off in six colorways, is a step above your typical aluminum bakeware. Perfect for baking more than desserts, they can also accommodate roasted vegetables or as a vessel for marinating meat. Stoneware promotes even heating and browning, so you never have to worry about hotspots where your recipes will be overbaked. And in a pinch, they can even be used to store leftovers. Plus, these pieces are broiler- and microwave-safe. 

Le Creuset The Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes

Nordstrom

To buy: Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes, $135 (originally $200) at nordstrom.com 

Gorgeous, practical, and built to last, coveted Le Creuset pieces like these rarely go on sale. If you’ve been looking for beautiful new cookware and bakeware to add to your collection, now is the time to grab your favorite piece before it sells out. Shop more of the best deals below. 

Le Creuset Set of 3 Stainless Steel Nested Mixing Bowls

Nordstrom

To buy: Set of 3 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $84 (originally $120) at nordstrom.com 

Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 7.5 Quart Enamel Chef's Oven

Nordstrom

To buy: 7.5-Quart Enamel Chef's Oven, $300 (originally $462) at nordstrom.com 

Nordstrom Le Creuset Signature 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Set

Nordstrom

To buy: 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Set, $1,000 (originally $1,430) at nordstrom.com 

Nordstrom Le Creuset Set of 3 Stackable Stainless Steel Colanders

Nordstrom

To buy: Set of 3 Stainless Steel Colanders, $99 (originally $145) at nordstrom.com 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

This Top-Rated Chefâs Knife Is âRazor Sharp,â and Itâs Only $30 Tout
This Top-Rated Chef’s Knife Is ‘Razor Sharp,’ and It’s Only $30
Washable Silicone Fridge Mats One-off Tout
These Refrigerator Mats ‘Drastically Reduce Cleaning Time,’ and They’re Just Under $1.50 Apiece
Shun Knives Sale Tout
Don’t Wait: These Shun Knives Are All Under $150 Thanks to Amazon’s Surprise Sale
Related Articles
MDW: Best Early Le Creuset Deals tout
Le Creuset's Memorial Day Weekend Deals Are Live—Shop the 15 Best Here
Williams Sonoma Sale Round Up Tout
Hurry: Williams Sonoma Is Still Taking Up to 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More After Memorial Day Weekend
Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Tout
Le Creuset, Staub, Greenpan, and More Top Brands Are Up to 65% Off During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
Best Amazon MDW Deals Tout
Don’t Wait! Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Staub, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 78% Off at Amazonz
MDW: FW: Early Food52 Deals TOUT
Food52 Is Taking Up to 60% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Zwilling for Memorial Day Weekend
KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron Induction Dutch Oven Tout
These Are the 11 Best Kitchen Deals at Gilt for Memorial Day Weekend, and Prices Start at Just $22
le creuset 7.25 quart dutch oven
Le Creuset’s 7.25-Quart Dutch Oven Is the Best Kitchen Purchase I’ve Ever Made – Here’s Why
Old Havana Dinner Plates Tout
30+ Memorial Day Sales Where You Can Snag Big Savings on Patio Furniture, Grills, Cookware, and More
Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
We Tested and Found the Best Cast Iron Cookware Pieces to Add to Your Kitchen
le creuset
We Found Major Discounts on Le Creuset at This Unlikely Retailer
MDW: Best Early Amazon MDW Deals TOUT
Amazon Has Discounts Over 60% Off in Its Kitchen Outlet Section—Shop 12 Deals from Henckels, Cuisinart, and More
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
MDW: Best Target MDW Deals
The 15 Best Kitchen Deals Happening at Target This Memorial Day Weekend
Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
The 55 Best Amazon Kitchen Deals Happening This Mother’s Day Weekend—Up to 78% Off
MDW Camping Deals Tout
The 7 Best Last-Chance Camping Deals to Grab at Amazon: Up to 42% Off
Best Member-Only Weekend Deals Tout
Don’t Miss Out: Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score These 10 Kitchen Deals That Start at Just $7