Le Creuset Deals Up to 42% Off Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section—but Only for a Limited Time

Le Creuset makes arguably the most coveted cookware on the planet. Not only is it famously hard working, durable, and effective, it’s also beautiful. Le Creuset makes chic pieces that everybody wants to show off in their kitchen.

There’s news for everyone who window shops for Le Creuset cookware, but has never been able to justify the splurge. Right now, Nordstrom is the best place to find deals on Le Creuset cookware.

Score up to 42% off on Le Creuset classics, including a Dutch oven, braiser, and cast iron skillet. Shop eight of the best deals below, with prices starting at just $84.

Best Le Creuset Cookware and Bakeware Deals at Nordstrom

The piece of Le Creuset cookware that it seems like most people want to get their hands on is the Dutch oven. In fact, one of our top picks for the best Dutch oven is the brand’s 7.25-quart model. The smaller 2.75-quart version is on sale for just $180 right now — that’s 37% off the original price — and it comes in several iconic colors including Cerise red, Marseille blue, and Sea Salt. The ideal size for preparing side dishes for dinner parties and family gatherings, it performs a multitude of functions including searing and browning meat. Its shallow depth is also ideal for preparing sauces.

Nordstrom

To buy: 2.75-Quart Enamel Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $290) at nordstrom.com

This large, 7.5-quart cast iron braiser gives you even more space to prepare large dinners — and it’s gratifyingly versatile. Of course, it can braise meat, but it also works as a deep fryer, and can steam vegetables in a pinch. The stand-out feature of this piece is the wide base, which allows you to spread ingredients along the bottom without overcrowding, which promotes even cooking. The domed lid keeps moisture trapped inside so that you never have to worry about serving dry meat again. Plus, it doubles as a stylish serving dish.

Nordstrom

To buy: 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Brasier, $300 (originally $462) at nordstrom.com

A cast iron skillet is an essential piece of cookware for homecooks at every level. This one from Le Creuest features the brand’s signature enameled finish. Enamel makes its skillet so much easier to maintain than unfinished cast iron since it requires no seasoning. This pan is designed to withstand high temperatures on the stove and in the oven (up to 500°F) so that you get that perfect sear on steaks. But a cast iron skillet like this one can be used on the grill, to bake cornbread, roast vegetables, fry eggs, and so many other everyday cooking tasks.

Nordstrom

To buy: 9-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (originally $175) at nordstrom.com

This set of three glazed stoneware baking dishes, which is 35% off in six colorways, is a step above your typical aluminum bakeware. Perfect for baking more than desserts, they can also accommodate roasted vegetables or as a vessel for marinating meat. Stoneware promotes even heating and browning, so you never have to worry about hotspots where your recipes will be overbaked. And in a pinch, they can even be used to store leftovers. Plus, these pieces are broiler- and microwave-safe.

Nordstrom

To buy: Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes, $135 (originally $200) at nordstrom.com

Gorgeous, practical, and built to last, coveted Le Creuset pieces like these rarely go on sale. If you’ve been looking for beautiful new cookware and bakeware to add to your collection, now is the time to grab your favorite piece before it sells out. Shop more of the best deals below.

Nordstrom

To buy: Set of 3 Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $84 (originally $120) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

To buy: 7.5-Quart Enamel Chef's Oven, $300 (originally $462) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

To buy: 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Set, $1,000 (originally $1,430) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

To buy: Set of 3 Stainless Steel Colanders, $99 (originally $145) at nordstrom.com