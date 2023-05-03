Mother’s Day is in less than two weeks, and I still haven’t gotten my mom a present. This isn’t great because I forgot last year, and when I showed up at her house empty-handed claiming my presence was her present, she looked less than pleased.

Let’s not make last year’s mistake again. Right now, Le Creuset is having a massive sale on Dutch ovens, bakeware, cookware, and more that will still arrive just in time for Mother’s Day. You need to order by May 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time for it to arrive by May 14, which leaves you just enough time to shop.

To help you pick out the perfect gift for your mom, grandmother, or any other special person you want to celebrate before the deadline, I rounded up some great picks from its collection, with prices starting at just $30. Here are 9 perfect gifts for mom this year.

The Best Deals at Le Creuset

Pinch Bowls, Set of 6

To buy: $30 (originally $42) at lecreuset.com

Maybe your mom or aunt needs pinch bowls to stay organized in the kitchen. A set of Le Creuset ones will definitely make them happy this Mother’s Day. They come in six beautiful colors and are easy to clean. Made from durable stoneware, they are designed for everyday use, but will look just as good sitting on the counter as they will be when they’re filled with species or chopped onions.

Signature Chef’s Oven

To buy: $300 (originally $462) at lecreuset.com

When I was a kid, my mom always said that if someone kidnapped me, they’d give me right back. Well, this is something your mom will never return. Le Creuset’s Chef’s oven is perfect for simmering sauces and crafting hearty meals filled with love. It’s oven-safe up to 500°F and has a 7.5-quart capacity. Best of all, it comes in several great colors, and the newly launched Shallot hue is also on sale.

Shallow Round Oven

To buy: $180 (originally $290) at lecreuset.com

Everyone would appreciate a Shallow Round Oven from Le Creuset. It’s $110 off right now, which is a steal for such a timeless piece of cookware. It only has a 2.75-quart capacity, so it’s better for smaller meals, but it has the same amazing features as Le Creuset’s other enameled cast iron pieces. Pick it out in their favorite color, and you might become their favorite, too.

Traditional Skillet

To buy: $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

Right now, this excellent skillet from Le Creuset is $75 off. For just $100, it’s the perfect gift for mom. It has a 9-inch diameter, and they’ll love using it for cooking vegetables or reheating leftovers in style. It comes in several different colors, so you can match it with one of the Dutch ovens above for the ultimate package.

Pie Baking 2-Piece Set

To buy: $50 (originally $71) at lecreuset.com

My mom loves to bake pie, but my brother keeps stealing her pie dishes (rude!), so this is what I’m going to get her for Mother’s Day. The pie dish is made from ceramic stoneware to help achieve flaky crusts — although my mom doesn’t need any help with that. It even comes with a matching pie bird that is absolutely adorable.

Signature 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set

To buy: $210 (originally $317) at lecreuset.com

Let’s take a break from stoneware and enameled cast iron for a second. If your mom needs replacements for her everyday pans, these are the ones to get. The set includes two nonstick frying pans, an 8-inch and a 10-inch pan. Both are oven-safe up to 500°F and are even safe for the dishwasher and metal utensils, according to the brand. For over $100 off, this set is a steal right now.

Square Griddle

To buy: $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

From pancakes to shrimp, this square griddle can do it all. It’s made from enameled cast iron and is the perfect complement to Le Creuset’s Dutch oven that you’re totally buying for them, right? It can even come in a matching color. But with a 9.5-inch wide surface, they’ll love using this on the stovetop all year round, with or without the Dutch oven counterpart.

Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

To buy: $135 (originally $195) at lecreuset.com

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to bake, grab this set of rectangular casserole dishes while it’s $60 off. The set includes a 12.5-inch dish, a 10-inch dish, and a 7.5-inch dish, perfect for potatoes au gratin, crumbles, and brownies. Really this is a gift for you: Their creations in the kitchen will never look better.

Demi Kettle and Mugs Set

To buy: $100 (originally $132) at lecreuset.com

Spruce up a tea lover’s routine with a Le Creuset kettle and a matching set of mugs. It’s all made from stoneware, and the mugs are dishwasher-safe, so no one has to do any more dishes by hand. This is the perfect gift if your mom has been using the microwave to make tea, like mine has.

