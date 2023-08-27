Le Creuset Quietly Dropped Deals on Bestselling Cookware—These Are the 10 Best Deals to Shop Now

It’s no wonder Le Creuset is irresistible — the classically designed, stylish cookware pieces are also practical enough to withstand everyday use. The brand’s pots and pans are built to last for decades. Buy a Dutch oven now, and chances are you’ll eventually pass it on to the next generation of home cooks in your life. If you’re serious about cooking, Le Creuset pieces are a worthy investment — especially when there is a rare sale.

Lucky for all of us Le Creuset-loving home cooks, right now, you can score some unbeatable deals on some of our favorite pieces, including up to 36% off the Signature Chef’s Oven and a 5-piece enameled cast iron cookware set that includes the brand’s iconic Dutch oven. And if that isn’t enough to convince you to start shopping, this essential cast iron skillet is also $75 off — and nonstick products are also included in the discounts. Shop our ten favorite deals below, and save big this Labor Day Weekend.

Best Le Creuset Deals

Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set

Le Creuset

This enamel cast iron cookware set features three bestselling pieces: The 5.5-quart round Dutch oven, 1 ¾-quart saucepan, and 9-inch signature skillet (with lids included). Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron is both elegant and practical, offering among the best heat distribution and retention of any cookware out there. This cookware is ready to use immediately (don’t worry about seasoning it like you would raw cast iron). Most importantly of all, this set is so durable that it won’t need to be replaced for years, if at all.

Signature Chef’s Oven

Le Creuset

This cast iron chef’s oven will transform the way you cook. This pot has a 7.5-quart capacity, and can serve as many as eight people, making it a great choice for frequent dinner party hosts or home cooks with big families. It’s particularly handy for cooking large pasta dishes and soups, thanks to its depth and sloped sides, which make stirring more effective. It’s also deep enough to fit an entire roast chicken, with a tight-fighting lid locks in moisture so that meat doesn’t dry out as it's cooking. Loop handles on each side make it easy to transfer from the stove to the oven, straight to the dining room table, where it can double as a serving dish.

Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set

Le Creuset

A reliable frying pan that is versatile is enough to sear fish and make an omelet every morning is nothing short of a miracle, and these Le Creuset frying pans deliver. This set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch pans. According to the brand, the triple-reinforced coating on the surface of the pans offers superior flying, sauteing, and searing power — and these pans are tough too. They’re oven-safe, can be cleaned in the dishwasher, and can’t be scratched by metal utensils.

Rectangular Baking Dish, Set of 3

Le Creuset

These versatile stoneware baking dishes will become a staple in your kitchen. Not only are they ideal for baking rich servings of bread pudding and brownies, but are also the perfect vessels for roasted vegetables and other small dishes like baked mac and cheese. The glazed interior offers easy release of whatever you’re cooking, and scalloped handles make them easy to transfer straight from the oven to your dining room table.

Demi Kettle and Mugs

The perfect cold weather accessory, this adorable demi kettle is made from carbon steel, which rapidly boils water, and it whistles when the water is ready. It comes with two 14-ounce mugs, to complete a tea set you’ll use all fall and winter. The porcelain enameled mugs are dishwasher-safe. According to the brand, they also resist staining and scratching, so this is a mug set that will see you through years of morning coffees.

Nonstick 6-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

Not only does this cookware set comes with two of the aforementioned frying pans, but it also includes a sauté pan and a 3-quart saucepan. Use the saucepan to simmer gravy, whipped up mashed potatoes, or heat up soup and stew. The sauté pan is ideal for pan-frying and sauteing vegetables, or you can add the glass lid to braise chicken or pork. Le Creuset’s nonstick coating doesn’t chip or peel, according to the brand, and the aluminum material resists warping, even under high heat. Just wipe the surface clean when you’re done cooking.

Traditional 9-Inch Skillet

Le Creuset

The Le Creuset skillet is an almost all-in-one piece of cookware. It can sear, sauté, stir-fry, and sear your favorite recipes with ease. The list of dishes that it can prepare is impressive: bake a quiche or apple galette, sear steaks and salmon filets, fry eggs and bacon, roast potatoes, and toast a grilled cheese sandwich — and this list is hardly exhaustive. The pan’s black satin enamel is naturally nonstick, and doesn’t require seasoning, which makes it much easier to care for over time. Because it's resistant to all kinds of damage, including chips and stains, this skillet is an investment piece that will last for decades.

Vancouver 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Le Creuset

Le Creuset dinnerware has a timeless look that is simple yet stylish. The set comes with four dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls and mugs — enough to give your worn out dinnerware a much-needed refresh. These vibrant pieces are made from stoneware, and finished with a dishwasher- and microwave-safe, chip-resistant glaze.



Nonstick Metal 2-Piece Sheet Pan Set

Le Creuset

If you need a set of workhorse baking sheets that won’t warp or quickly become unusable thanks toburned-on food debris, try this Le Creuset set. You can use them not just to bake cookies, but to roast vegetables and create all kinds of sheet-pan dinners, from hanger steak to roasted chicken legs. What sets these baking sheets apart is their silicone coating, which results in effortless release of whatever you’re cooking. Thecarbon steel will retain heat well without producing hot spots, so your favorite chocolate chip cookies will be evenly baked every time.

Chef’s Knife

Le Creuset

Le Creuset’s sleek chef’s knife features a curved blade, which makes it easier to achieve the rocking motion necessary to seamlessly chop and dice vegetables into uniform pieces. Crafted from Damascus steel and forged in Germany, it can retain its sharpness even if used for frequent, everyday cooking tasks. One stand out feature of this knife is its Italian olive wood handle, which adds an extra stylish touch to an already beautiful knife.

