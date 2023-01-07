Warm Up Even the Most Bitter Winter’s Day with These on-Sale Le Creuset Tea Kettles

Score deals up to 46% off right now.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 7, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Le Creuset Classic Demi Teakettle tout
Photo:

Williams Sonoma

There’s nothing quite like the sound of a whistling kettle on the days where a fresh blanket of snow envelops the ground. The mornings and evenings are blissfully slow, oftentimes including the most belly warming drinks and meals you can think of. Tall mugs of hot tea, cocoa, and coffee grace your morning spread, and big bowls of noodles and soups find their way onto your kitchen table. Though a kettle is a year round essential, it’s undoubtedly a necessity for the coldest days of winter. 

And, you’d be hard-pressed to find a brand that has the same cherished reputation as Le Creuset. Their kettles are no exception, and while they often cost a pretty penny, the good news is that you can score these cold-weather kitchen workhorses on sale right now for up to 46% off. 

RELATED: Le Creuset Quietly Discounted Dutch Ovens, Bakeware Sets, and More During Its Major Year-End Sale

From whistling ocean-stained models, to simpler olive, fiery orange, and even stainless steel options — there’s a kettle for you and your stovetop. Shop five of the best deals from Williams Sonoma and Le Creuset below. 

Best Le Creuset Tea Kettle Deals 

The Demi tea kettle is a classic for a reason — it’s got a classic stout shape, and it’s made from carbon steel with a durable porcelain enamel glaze. That means it’ll heat up your water quickly and evenly, and help hold the heat. This kettle holds about 1.25 quarts of water, and it comes to a perfectly tuned whistle to let you know your water is boiling. 

It’s available in tons of lustful colors, like rich olive, a deep blue-ombre, and a fiery orange. Some of the designs come with a sleek black matte knob at the top, or a shimmering gold. Either way, you’ll get a sturdy lid and top handle that locks as you pour, plus the fixed whistle and the spout can easily open up. This kettle will work on any stovetop. 

Le Creuset Classic Demi Teakettle

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset Demi Tea Kettle, $67 (originally $84) at williams-sonoma.com

For a perfectly fitting set, you can grab this kettle with two Le Creuset mugs while it’s on sale. They come in the same color as your kettle for a monochromatic look to fit your style. And because of their stoneware construction, they hold heat well,  are safe to put in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, oven, and broiler, and you can stir away with any metal utensil without scratching them. 

Demi Kettle and Mugs Set

To buy: Le Creuset Demi Kettle and Mugs 3-Piece Set, $100 (originally $132) at lecreuset.com

If you’re looking for a kettle with a slightly larger capacity, score the whistling kettle while it’s under  $100. It holds roughly 1.75 quarts of water, and it has all of the benefits of the Demi kettle. The enamel coating is chip resistant, and the inside is also stain-resistant and non-reactive. Food & Wine testers chose this model as their favorite stovetop kettle. 

Its wide bottom covers the whole stovetop surface, meaning it’ll heat up faster and more evenly. “Le Creuset is a gorgeous brand and always looks nice on a stove,” one tester added, with all of our testers agreeing that even though its size can make it awkward to store, it’s beautiful enough to leave resting on the stove, and is lightweight enough to maneuver easily.  

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Tea Kettle

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset Whistling Tea Kettle, $92 (originally $115) at williams-sonoma.com

If you’re searching for a great deal coupled with a different design, snap up the Oolong model while it’s 46% off right now. It was directly inspired by Chinese Oolong tea but is made from the same materials and features as their other enameled kettles. It’s designed with an overarching handle, and  a wider, shorter body. It holds a similar capacity to the whistling kettle, at roughly 1.75 quarts.

This kettle, along with the whistling option, comes in an array of classic Le Creuset colors. And if colors aren’t your thing, you can also grab an on-sale stainless steel option for a glossy addition to your stovetop. 

Oolong Kettle

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset Oolong Tea Kettle, $54 (originally $100) at lecreuset.com

To warm up the most bitter winter’s day, grab yourself a Le Creuset kettle while they’re up to 46% off. With different colors, shapes, and designs to choose from, you’ll surely find one worthy of a spot on your stovetop.

Le Creuset Classic Stainless-Steel Teakettle

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset Stainless Steel Tea Kettle, $112 (originally $140) at williams-sonoma.com

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Williams Sonoma After Christmas Sale Tout
Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and More Top Brands Right Now
Le Creuset Black Friday Deals Roundup Tout
Le Creuset Cookware Is Nearly Half Off Right Now, and These Are the 12 Best Deals
Le Creuset Winter sale tout
Le Creuset Quietly Discounted Dutch Ovens, Bakeware Sets, and More During Its Major Year-End Sale
Dutch oven on sale
Le Creuset’s Classic Round Dutch Oven Is $130 Off for a Limited Time
Pantoneâs Color of the Year Is Bright, Empowering, and Vivid â Hereâs How to Add It to Your Kitchen tout
Pantone’s Color of the Year Is Bright, Empowering, and Vivid — Here’s How to Add It to Your Kitchen
Editors Best Kitchen Items
These Are the Best Kitchen Items Our Shopping Editors Bought All Year
Le Creuset
These 60+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now
All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Nonstick Stainless Steel Fry Pan tout
Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and More Are All Up to 60% Off at Food52 Right Now
Last Minute Christmas Deals Roundup Tout
There Are Tons of Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive Before Christmas — These 25 Are on Sale
Ina Garten; KitchenAid stand mixer
Score Steep Discounts on Ina Garten’s All-Time Favorite Pieces, from Le Creuset Dutch Ovens to KitchenAid Mixers and Wüsthof Knives
5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set LE CREUSET
Le Creuset’s Heirloom-Worthy Cast Iron Cookware Set Is $250 Off Right Now
Nordstrom Cyber Monday Holiday Gift Deals Tout
We Found Dozens of Hidden Kitchen Deals in Nordstrom’s Home Gifts Section—These Are the 25 Best
Holiday Le Creuset
Le Creuset Quietly Discounted Its Holiday-Themed Cookware Collection, and Prices Start at Just $12
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 qt., Cerise
Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Is Chock-Full of Dutch Oven Deals Up to 55% Off
3 of the top stovetop kettles sitting on a table
We Tested the Best Stovetop Kettles — Here Are Our Favorites
Black Friday Cast Iron Lodge Deals Roundup Tout
Staub, Le Creuset, and Lodge Cast Iron Deals Are Over the Top for Black Friday