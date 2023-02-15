Le Creuset Has Discounts Over 40% Off Before Presidents Day Begins—Shop 13 of the Best Deals Under $200

There’s something about having a Le Creuset piece in your kitchen. Not only are they beautiful, they’re ready to be put to work. And despite daily use, they are durable enough to be passed down.

And although they’re often a big investment, it pays when big sales come around. Right now, you can snap up tons of Le Creuset classics, starting at just $22 — all on sale. Score shallow round Dutch ovens, bakeware sets, grill pans, skillets, baking dishes, and more up to 42% off.

Best Early President’s Day Le Creuset Deals

We’re in that awkward time of year where we’re still holding on to our coveted winter meals like hearty stews over pasta or polenta, soups, sauces, homemade breads and baked goods. But, we’re also craving the freshness of spring meals.

The good news is that a ton of Le Creuset pieces are versatile enough to be used year round, and will simply just help you make any of the delicious meals, snacks, and sweet treats you’re craving no matter the season.

If you’re looking for a classic Le Creuset piece, grab a shallow Dutch oven while every color is nearly $100 off. This oven’s the perfect size. It’s not too big, since it comes in at 2.75-quarts. That means it’ll still be able to house family-ready stews for the winter, while also acting as the perfect vessel for lush and herby spring pasta dishes.

Le Creuset

To buy: 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) at lecreuset.com

It’ll bubble away any sauce or soup you’re planning on whipping up as well. And with its enameled cast iron construction, it’s easy to use. It’s naturally nonstick, so you don’t have to worry about tough bits after baking something away for hours, plus it’s stove- and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

This over 42% square grill pan is another piece that’s great for all seasons. It acts as a classic outdoor grill surface, but you use it any time of the year on your stovetop. The material is enameled cast iron, which means you’ll still get perfectly charred grill marks but with none of the sticky mess to clean up afterwards. Char citrus to add a fruity zip to dishes, grill peaches in the summer, or sear up seasonal vegetables, gooey sandwiches, or even fish all year round.

Le Creuset

To buy: 9.5-Inch Square Grill Pan, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

Baking is one of the best ways to put a seasonal spin on your food, and luckily Le Creuset is discounting bakeware as well. These mini cocottes are the ideal piece of serveware for individual dishes. Use whatever fruit is in season as a filling or base, then top it with a buttery crumble for an easy dessert.

They’ll also work for savory dishes too, like soups, pot pies, baked mac and cheese and more. That’s all thanks to their stoneware material that’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they come in tons of classic colors, like cerise red, olive green, and oyster gray, complete with matching lids.

Le Creuset

To buy: 8-Ounce Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) at lecreuset.com

And you surely can’t go wrong with a multitasker set like this Heritage baking set one. It comes with two square bakeware pieces, an 8-inch dish and a 5-inch dish. Use them as a way to bake up sides like fresh spring green beans, or a wintery root vegetable casserole.

The 8-inch square pan is ideal for extra thick and fudgy brownies or blondies, a year-round staple for most of us. Bake up a rhubarb crisp in the spring, or even some spices cinnamon rolls now for a wintery treat. The options are endless with these dishes, and the best bonus is that you can serve those baked goodies right in the pan, too.

Le Creuset

To buy: 2-Piece Heritage Square Baking Dish Set, $58 (originally $75) at lecreuset.com

Now’s the perfect time to grab these pieces, since they’re on sale ahead of the holiday weekend. They’ll also be the perfect items to snap up for all of those year-long kitchen staples, whether a wintery dish or a summery dessert. Shop additional pieces below.

