Kristin Montemarano
Published on May 15, 2023

MDW: Best Early Le Creuset Deals tout
While it's tough to believe, Memorial Day isn't far away. As the official holiday marker for kicking off summer, tons of retailers discount items — including one of our favorite cookware brands, Le Creuset.  

There are tons of pieces on special, just waiting for you to add to your collection to ring in a new season. From old favorites, like Dutch ovens and skillets, to new classics like stoneware mugs, there's something for you on sale. Shop 15 of the best deals to peruse before they sell out. 

Best Early Memorial Day Le Creuset Deals 

It wouldn’t be a Le Creuset shop without Dutch ovens in the mix. The brand has plenty of variations on shapes and sizes that are well-suited to virtually any kitchen need, and luckily, a couple are discounted up to $160 off. 

For a high-volume heirloom, the 7.5-Quart Signature Chef’s Oven is what you’ll want to grab. It has a similar design to the classic Dutch oven we know and love, with a slightly more tapered, rounded bottom and a wider shape. It can easily be used for all the same things as a classic oven like soups, stews, braising, and bread-baking. But, its wide shape also lends it well to dishes like pasta, or even casseroles. Grab it on sale in every color including the new shallot hue

Signature Chef's Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (originally $462) at lecreuset.com

For a smaller option, the 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven is the perfect choice. It’s a bit more squared off at the bottom like a classic Dutch oven, just with slightly shorter walls. Take it from stovetop to oven with ease, just like all the other enameled cast iron pieces from the brand. 

This is perfect for cooking up the same as the chef’s oven, just at a slightly smaller volume. It’s also great for roasting vegetables, cooking down sauces, frying, or making large batches of jam. 

Shallow Round Oven

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) at lecreuset.com

Another enameled cast iron essential is a skillet, and luckily this 9-inch skillet is  $100 off. This is the piece to buy for blistered summer vegetables, perfectly seared proteins, baked cookie skillets, and skillet fruit cobblers. The black satin enamel gives it a classic look without it needing constant maintenance. 

It has a colorful finish on the outside, from rich cerise red to a soft sea salt blue. Use it on any stovetop or pop it into the oven, since it’s heat safe up to 500℉. 

Traditional Skillet

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 9-Inch Traditional Skillet, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

Another well-loved Le Creuset piece worth grabbing on sale is its stainless steel skillets, and the nonstick pro line is one of our favorites. We ranked the full six-piece set (which is also on sale) as our favorite pro-level nonstick cookware set, thanks to the pan’s ability to heat to a consistent temperature and nonstick capabilities. Plus we found they were a breeze to clean. 

This three-piece set is a great place to start, since you’ll get an essential 10-inch frying pan and a 4.5-quart saute pan with a glass lid. This’ll cover anything from quick weeknight dinners to slow morning brunches. The pans are compatible with every stovetop, and are oven-safe. 

Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO 3-Piece Cookware Set

Le Creuset 

To buy: Le Creuset 3-Piece Toughened Nonstick Pro Cookware Set, $230 (originally $315) at lecreuset.com

For a classic stoneware piece, aside from the coveted mini cocottes or mugs, the rectangular baking dish set is a must-have. You’ll get a 12.5-inch dish, a 10-inch dish, and a 7.5-inch dish which’ll virtually account for anything you might need to bake up, from brownies, to dips, to layered dishes like lasagna. 

Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 3-Piece Heritage Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $135 (originally $195) at lecreuset.com

From those stacked baking dish sets, to pinch bowls, Dutch ovens, and even dinnerware sets, Le Creuset has tons of pieces just waiting for you to shop on sale ahead of Memorial Day. But don’t wait too long, since popular colors are already selling out. Shop even more deals below. 

Mini Round Cocotte

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 8-Ounce Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) at lecreuset.com

Pinch Bowls

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 6-Piece Pinch Bowl Set, $30 (originally $42) at lecreuset.com

Signature Stainless Steel 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 2-Piece Signature Stainless Steel Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $210 (originally $317) at lecreuset.com

Square Grill

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Square Grill Pan, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

Square Griddle

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Square Griddle Pan, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

Le Creuset Signature Stainless Steel 2-Piece Fry Pan Set

Le Creuset 

To buy: Le Creuset 2-Piece Signature Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set, $190 (originally $272) at lecreuset.com

Le Creuset mugs

Le Creuset 

To buy: Le Creuset 4-Piece Mug Set, $76 (originally $96) at lecreuset.com

Le Creuset Salt and Pepper Mill Set

Le Creuset 

To buy: Le Creuset Salt and Pepper Mill Set, $75 (originally $92) at lecreuset.com

Le Creuset 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Le Creuset 

To buy: Le Creuset 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $250 (was $312) at lecreuset.com

Le Creuset Flower Cakelet Pan

Le Creuset 

To buy: Le Creuset Flower Cakelet Pan, $25 (originally $36) at lecreuset.com

