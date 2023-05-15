What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Le Creuset's Memorial Day Weekend Deals Are Live—Shop the 15 Best Here Hurry, colors are already selling out. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 15, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Le Creuset While it's tough to believe, Memorial Day isn't far away. As the official holiday marker for kicking off summer, tons of retailers discount items — including one of our favorite cookware brands, Le Creuset. There are tons of pieces on special, just waiting for you to add to your collection to ring in a new season. From old favorites, like Dutch ovens and skillets, to new classics like stoneware mugs, there's something for you on sale. Shop 15 of the best deals to peruse before they sell out. Best Early Memorial Day Le Creuset Deals 8-Ounce Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) 6-Piece Pinch Bowl Set, $30 (originally $42) 7.5-Quart Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (originally $462) 2-Piece Signature Stainless Steel Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $210 (originally $317) 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) 9-Inch Traditional Skillet, $100 (originally $175) 9.5-Inch Square Grill Pan, $100 (originally $175) 9.5-Inch Square Griddle Pan, $100 (originally $175) 3-Piece Toughened Nonstick Pro Cookware Set, $230 (originally $315) 2-Piece Signature Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set, $190 (originally $272) 3-Piece Heritage Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $135 (originally $195) 4-Piece Mug Set, $76 (originally $96) Salt and Pepper Mill Set, $75 (originally $92) 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $250 (originally $312) Flower Cakelet Pan, $25 (originally $36) It wouldn’t be a Le Creuset shop without Dutch ovens in the mix. The brand has plenty of variations on shapes and sizes that are well-suited to virtually any kitchen need, and luckily, a couple are discounted up to $160 off. For a high-volume heirloom, the 7.5-Quart Signature Chef’s Oven is what you’ll want to grab. It has a similar design to the classic Dutch oven we know and love, with a slightly more tapered, rounded bottom and a wider shape. It can easily be used for all the same things as a classic oven like soups, stews, braising, and bread-baking. But, its wide shape also lends it well to dishes like pasta, or even casseroles. Grab it on sale in every color including the new shallot hue. Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Signature Chef's Oven, $300 (originally $462) at lecreuset.com For a smaller option, the 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven is the perfect choice. It’s a bit more squared off at the bottom like a classic Dutch oven, just with slightly shorter walls. Take it from stovetop to oven with ease, just like all the other enameled cast iron pieces from the brand. This is perfect for cooking up the same as the chef’s oven, just at a slightly smaller volume. It’s also great for roasting vegetables, cooking down sauces, frying, or making large batches of jam. Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) at lecreuset.com Another enameled cast iron essential is a skillet, and luckily this 9-inch skillet is $100 off. This is the piece to buy for blistered summer vegetables, perfectly seared proteins, baked cookie skillets, and skillet fruit cobblers. The black satin enamel gives it a classic look without it needing constant maintenance. It has a colorful finish on the outside, from rich cerise red to a soft sea salt blue. Use it on any stovetop or pop it into the oven, since it’s heat safe up to 500℉. Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 9-Inch Traditional Skillet, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com Another well-loved Le Creuset piece worth grabbing on sale is its stainless steel skillets, and the nonstick pro line is one of our favorites. We ranked the full six-piece set (which is also on sale) as our favorite pro-level nonstick cookware set, thanks to the pan’s ability to heat to a consistent temperature and nonstick capabilities. Plus we found they were a breeze to clean. This three-piece set is a great place to start, since you’ll get an essential 10-inch frying pan and a 4.5-quart saute pan with a glass lid. This’ll cover anything from quick weeknight dinners to slow morning brunches. The pans are compatible with every stovetop, and are oven-safe. Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 3-Piece Toughened Nonstick Pro Cookware Set, $230 (originally $315) at lecreuset.com For a classic stoneware piece, aside from the coveted mini cocottes or mugs, the rectangular baking dish set is a must-have. You’ll get a 12.5-inch dish, a 10-inch dish, and a 7.5-inch dish which’ll virtually account for anything you might need to bake up, from brownies, to dips, to layered dishes like lasagna. Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 3-Piece Heritage Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $135 (originally $195) at lecreuset.com From those stacked baking dish sets, to pinch bowls, Dutch ovens, and even dinnerware sets, Le Creuset has tons of pieces just waiting for you to shop on sale ahead of Memorial Day. But don’t wait too long, since popular colors are already selling out. Shop even more deals below. Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 8-Ounce Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 6-Piece Pinch Bowl Set, $30 (originally $42) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 2-Piece Signature Stainless Steel Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $210 (originally $317) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Square Grill Pan, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Square Griddle Pan, $100 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 2-Piece Signature Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set, $190 (originally $272) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 4-Piece Mug Set, $76 (originally $96) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset Salt and Pepper Mill Set, $75 (originally $92) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $250 (was $312) at lecreuset.com Le Creuset To buy: Le Creuset Flower Cakelet Pan, $25 (originally $36) at lecreuset.com Was this page helpful? 