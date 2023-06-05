In my early 20s, I started batch cooking in my mom’s Le Creuset 7.25-quart round Dutch oven on Sundays. Years before I became a kitchen editor, before I knew what to look for in a Dutch oven or how Le Creuset stacks up to the competition, I knew I could count on this piece of cookware for almost any task. And when I moved too far to borrow Mom’s, I bought my own.

Research anything about the best Dutch ovens, and Le Creuset likely shows up at or near the top. The French cookware brand entered the market in 1925 with its colorful, enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, setting the standard other manufacturers aim for. But as more and more brands release Dutch ovens, it’s fair to consider whether Le Creuset is still worth the cost or if it’s all about the brand name.

I’ll admit, I lucked out in putting a top-rated pot through the trial and error of learning to brown pork tenderloins with just enough oil and simmer rice to fluff-able consistency. (Thanks for trusting me, Mom.) I’ll also admit that Le Creuset ruined all other Dutch ovens for me. The more I’ve compared this Dutch oven to others as an editor – including testing them in our lab – the more I believe investing in a Le Creuset always pays off.

Le Creuset

Price at time of publish: $460

Heat capacity: 500 degrees Fahrenheit

500 degrees Fahrenheit Weight: 12 pounds, 13 ounces with lid

12 pounds, 13 ounces with lid Dimensions: 5 x 11 inches

How I Use the Le Creuset Dutch Oven

Whether I’m sauteing, searing, braising, or frying, I’m likely using my 7.25-quart round Dutch oven. At five inches deep, it holds anything from large-serving soups to big bunches of leafy greens, and with an 11-inch diameter, it can brown about six chicken thighs without crowding. Enameled cast iron heats evenly, which counts for a lot with something like chicken thighs, and its heavy bottom helps to keep a roux from burning. I also love that it can go in the oven to roast meat after a quick sear or bake off the liquid in a one-pot dish like jambalaya.

What I Love About the Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Round Dutch Oven

Two main perks of Dutch ovens: they are versatile but also beautiful enough that you’ll want to keep yours out on the stove. What sets Le Creuset apart from others is quality, performance (more on that later), and durability. The pieces are handmade, with the help of machines for smoothing, and multiple people inspect each one during production to ensure that it’s as close to perfection as possible.

I’ve cooked with a Le Creuset 7.25-quart round Dutch oven for a decade – my mom’s for several years and mine for four. Both pots have held up to high heat, scrubbing off stuck-on food, the dishwasher, and (for mine) a move across the country. The brand’s chip-resistant enameled cast iron has a lifetime warranty, assuming you follow cleaning and care instructions, and I’m not surprised these pots can last that long.

Cleaning the pot is easy. Depending on what I cook, I’ll either hand wash it with soap and water or put it in the dishwasher. You might think food would stain the white interior, but I’ve always been able to scrub off discoloration. And when food or oil sticks to the bottom, I fill the pot with about an inch of water to cover it, turn on the burner, and use a wooden spoon or silicone utensil to scrape it off (basically deglazing it) before cleaning. It works every time.

Food & Wine / Mary Claire Lagroue

The Caveats

The main caveat is the price. Choosing Le Creuset over another brand will likely come down to whether you want to invest upfront. Another reason you might not want to buy this Dutch oven is if you wouldn’t use it to its full potential. If you’re looking for a piece with more room to saute and sear, you could opt for the brand’s Deep Sauté Pan.

That said, size and shape are other factors to consider. If you want a Dutch oven to make bread, opt for a five- to six-quart version, if not a bread oven. The 7.25-quart version is a little large for that. You may even prefer a smaller size for other reasons. I later bought Le Creuset’s 5.5-quart round Dutch oven, and though I don’t reach for it as often, it’s great for smaller dishes. Finally, if you think you’d use a Dutch oven more in the oven than on the stove, especially for baked chicken or large roasts, you can’t beat the Le Creuset 8-quart oval Dutch oven.

Tips and Tricks

Use a wooden or silicone spoon to prevent scratches.

You can clean it in the dishwasher.

The handles are on the larger side to accommodate oven mitts.

Le Creuset holds sales around major holidays, and it has outlets in many states.

A Dutch oven can do the job of a sauteuse and a braiser (if you have to choose).

Check out Williams Sonoma and Crate and Barrel for exclusive colors.

How It Compares

Comparing the Le Creuset to other Dutch ovens, we tested confirmed that this brand lives up to its reputation. But it’s not the only Dutch oven that stands out to our editors.

I mentioned cooking jambalaya – following a jambalaya recipe was one of the tests we used to assess Dutch ovens in our lab. From browning chicken to start, it became clear that some Dutch ovens produced a more even color than others; come time to flip, some pots released the chicken more easily than others.

Another point of comparison came with finishing the rice in the oven with the lid over the pot, letting the hot air evaporate the liquid; a job usually left to the stove. The differences between Dutch ovens ranged from overcooked to almost al dente. I know, it’s just one example, but I bring it up to say you can find a good Dutch oven for less.

Le Creuset vs. Staub

Le Creuset’s closest match in performance, quality, and design is Staub. Like Le Creuset, it has a solid reputation for a reason. We tested the Staub 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, which costs anywhere from $300 to $330. The Staub ranked highest in our tests, beating Le Creuset only after a durability test: the Le Creuset interior scratched when banged with a metal spoon, but the Staub managed to stay scuff-free. For general use, though, the brands are neck and neck.

If you’re shopping for more affordable value or just for occasional use, the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 7-Quart Round Dutch Oven costs $100 at the time of publishing. Having tested it, I can vouch that it performs well. And no, it doesn’t perform as well as Le Creuset or Staub, but you can use it for many of the same tasks.

The Verdict

Le Creuset’s 7.25-quart round Dutch oven is the one piece of cookware I’d recommend to anyone serious about cooking, regardless of their experience. While the initial investment is higher, a well-made Dutch oven like this can last a lifetime if you treat it well.

