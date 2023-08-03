Le Creuset Is Discontinuing These Two Colors Forever, and Several Pieces Are on Rare Sale

Hurry!

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Le Creuset Deep Teal and Ganache Last Chance Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Le Creuset

One of the most alluring draw-ins for Le Creuset (aside from high quality cookware) is the brand's colors. We're talking rich shades of oyster gray, to sunny nectar yellows and soft chiffon pinks. There's a color for everyone — until there isn't. 

Sadly, the brand does occasionally discontinue shades, popular or not, from its permanent line, oftentimes causing upset with shoppers who loved the cherished shades. And right now, it's saying goodbye to two favorites: deep teal and ganache. Both are shades of perfection for many. One is a deep, multi-shaded hue of blue, the other a velvety chocolate brown. If either of these shades appeal to you, it’s not too late.  You can still shop both colors, with all the pieces at a discount. But you'll have to hurry, since you find some of the best pieces to shop for a limited time only. After that, deep teal and ganache will be gone forever. 

Last Chance for Deep Teal and Ganache 

You’ll of course want to start with the hallmark product from the brand: a Dutch oven. Both shades have the round Dutch oven available. Known as the go-to pot for just about anything, these Dutch ovens are the perfect vessel to cook soups, sauces, and stews in. You can even use them to bake bread. They have a rounded shape, with two helper handles at the top and a tight-fitting lid with a silver knob. You’ll find a variety of sizes, like the 5.5-quart or the 7.25-quart, so you’ll want to choose what’ll suit your recipes best. 

Round Dutch Oven, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

But whichever size you choose, you can’t go wrong. The pot’s cast iron material will sear foods beautifully, all the while retaining heat once you pop it into the oven. They come with an enamel coating, so you don’t have to worry about food sticking (or worry about seasoning them). All of the brand’s enameled cast iron pieces work with any stovetop, and can go into the oven up to 500℉, so you’ll get a ton of use out of whatever piece you choose. 

You’ll find other shapes with a Dutch-oven-esque look, like this oval oven, and this braiser. The braiser is a great buy, especially since it’s on sale, if you want a piece of cookware geared specifically towards, well, braising. This pot and pan hybrid makes slow-cooking proteins, fish, vegetables, casseroles, and more a whole lot easier. 

3.5-Quart Braiser, Ganache

Le Creuset Braiser

Le Creuset

These pieces are shallow and wide, so you have a lot more space to brown and bubble food. You’ll still get the enameled cast iron material, tight fitting lid, and helpful handles, just in a different shape and depth. Score it in ganache and deep teal now. 

If you love a cast iron skillet, now's the time to splurge on your dream Le Creuset one, since the signature pan in ganache and deep teal are both discounted. It’s a 10.25-inch skillet, so it’s the perfect size for anything from small cooking projects to big batches of cornbread. 

The cast iron skillet has two pour spouts on either end, a long handle and helper handle, plus a sleek matte-black enamel interior (similar to the Dutch ovens) for nonstick cooking and easy cleaning. 

Signature 10.25-Inch Skillet, Ganache

Le Creuset Signature Skillet

Le Creuset

Finally, with summer fruits like peaches, plums, and cherries in full swing, you really can’t go wrong with a show-stopping pie. And the best way to make any pie look better (and taste better,since the stoneware helps it brown and bake more evenly) is with a Le Creuset pie dish. This particular dish is 9-inches in diameter, has beautiful scalloped edges, and comes in a glossy deep teal finish. It’ll take you through this pie season and the fall and winter pie season, and it’s it’s broiler-, oven-, and microwave-safe. 

Heritage Pie Dish, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Heritage Pie Dish

Le Creuset

These aren’t the only pieces on sale in deep teal and ganache, however. You can shop even more below, or shop the rich blue and chocolate-brown shades collections on Le Creuset’s site before they’re gone for good.  

Round Dutch Oven, Ganache

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

6.75-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Oval Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

6.75-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, Ganache

Le Creuset Oval Dutch Oven

Le Creuset

Braiser, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Braiser

Le Creuset

Heritage 4-Quart Rectangular Casserole, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Casserole

Le Creuset

4-Piece Mug Set, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Mugs, Set of 4

Le Creuset

Heritage Butter Dish, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Heritage Butter Dish

Le Creuset

Signature 10.25-Inch Square Skillet Grill, Deep Teal

Le Creuset Signature Square Skillet Grill

Le Creuset
Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Disney Finds Under $25 Tout
Amazon Is Filled with Disney Kitchen Essentials—These Are the Best Under $25
KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer Tout
​​We've Tested 100+ Coffee Makers, and One of Our Splurge-Level Favorites Is Over $100 Off Right Now
Sardel Nonstick Pan
This Italian Cookware's Nonstick Skillet Is a Kitchen Game Changer—Here's Why
Related Articles
Williams Sonoma Le Creuset Deals Tout
These Hard-to-Find Le Creuset Pieces Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma for a Limited Time
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime DayâShop the 13 Best Discounts Now Tout
Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More Are on Sale for Prime Day—Shop the 15 Best Discounts Now
LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Tout
I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale
Amazon Prime Day Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
The 25 Best Cast Iron Cookware Deals to Shop During Prime Day
A red Goldilocks Dutch Oven Review sits on a kitchen counter top.
The Goldilocks Dutch Oven Rivals Top Competitors for a Third of the Price — Here’s Our Review
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime DayâShop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad Tout
Tons of Cookware Deals Just Dropped on Amazon for Prime Day—Shop 25+ of the Best, from Lodge to All-Clad
Yeti New Color Launch Tout
Yeti Finally Released Colors I Actually Want—but Hurry! They're Limited-Edition
Le Creuset Summer Sale Tout
Le Creuset Quietly Dropped Deals on Its Bestselling Cookware in a Surprise Summer Sale
Three cast iron Dutch ovens sit near an outdoor firepit.
The Best Camping Cookware, According to Chefs Who Love to Get Outdoors
Deal Roundup: Kitchen Deals Tout
Prime Day Deals End Tonight: Shop 40+ Deals from All-Clad, Le Creuset, and More Top-Rated Brands Now Before It’s Too Late
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Section Has 6,000+ Deals—Shop 10 of the Best from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More
QVC Black Friday in July Sale Tout
This Surprise Black Friday in July Sale Has Huge Deals on Le Creuset, Keurig, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 50% Off
Freelance: Most Wished for By Cooks tout
These Are the Amazon Kitchen Essentials That Home Cooks Desperately Want for Summer
One-Off Deal: EARLY Cast iron cookware piece Tout
Hurry! Take $120 Off a Le Creuset Dutch Oven Before This Sale Ends
le creuset 7.25 quart dutch oven
Le Creuset’s 7.25-Quart Dutch Oven Is the Best Kitchen Purchase I’ve Ever Made – Here’s Why
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Tout
7 Genius Amazon Finds You Need to Add to Your Kitchen in August, Starting at $12