Le Creuset Is Discontinuing These Two Colors Forever, and Several Pieces Are on Rare Sale

One of the most alluring draw-ins for Le Creuset (aside from high quality cookware) is the brand's colors. We're talking rich shades of oyster gray, to sunny nectar yellows and soft chiffon pinks. There's a color for everyone — until there isn't. Sadly, the brand does occasionally discontinue shades, popular or not, from its permanent line, oftentimes causing upset with shoppers who loved the cherished shades. And right now, it's saying goodbye to two favorites: deep teal and ganache. Both are shades of perfection for many. One is a deep, multi-shaded hue of blue, the other a velvety chocolate brown. If either of these shades appeal to you, it’s not too late. You can still shop both colors, with all the pieces at a discount. But you'll have to hurry, since you find some of the best pieces to shop for a limited time only. After that, deep teal and ganache will be gone forever. Last Chance for Deep Teal and Ganache Round Dutch Oven, Deep Teal, from $312 (originally $390) Round Dutch Oven, Ganache, from $336 (originally $420) 6.75-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, Deep Teal, $356 (originally $445) 6.75-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, Ganache, $356 (originally $445) Braiser, Deep Teal, from $294 (originally $368) 3.5-Quart Braiser, Ganache, $295 (originally $368) Heritage 4-Quart Rectangular Casserole, Deep Teal, $108 (originally $135) Heritage Pie Dish, Deep Teal, $45 (originally $56) 4-Piece Mug Set, Deep Teal, $76 (originally $96) Signature 10.25-Inch Skillet, Ganache, $176 (originally $220) Heritage Butter Dish, Deep Teal, $28 (originally $35) Signature 10.25-Inch Square Skillet Grill, Deep Teal, $180 (originally $225) You’ll of course want to start with the hallmark product from the brand: a Dutch oven. Both shades have the round Dutch oven available. Known as the go-to pot for just about anything, these Dutch ovens are the perfect vessel to cook soups, sauces, and stews in. You can even use them to bake bread. They have a rounded shape, with two helper handles at the top and a tight-fitting lid with a silver knob. You’ll find a variety of sizes, like the 5.5-quart or the 7.25-quart, so you’ll want to choose what’ll suit your recipes best. Round Dutch Oven, Deep Teal Le Creuset Buy on Lecreuset.com $390 $312 But whichever size you choose, you can’t go wrong. The pot’s cast iron material will sear foods beautifully, all the while retaining heat once you pop it into the oven. They come with an enamel coating, so you don’t have to worry about food sticking (or worry about seasoning them). All of the brand’s enameled cast iron pieces work with any stovetop, and can go into the oven up to 500℉, so you’ll get a ton of use out of whatever piece you choose. You’ll find other shapes with a Dutch-oven-esque look, like this oval oven, and this braiser. The braiser is a great buy, especially since it’s on sale, if you want a piece of cookware geared specifically towards, well, braising. This pot and pan hybrid makes slow-cooking proteins, fish, vegetables, casseroles, and more a whole lot easier. 3.5-Quart Braiser, Ganache Le Creuset Buy on Lecreuset.com $368 $295 These pieces are shallow and wide, so you have a lot more space to brown and bubble food. You’ll still get the enameled cast iron material, tight fitting lid, and helpful handles, just in a different shape and depth. Score it in ganache and deep teal now. If you love a cast iron skillet, now's the time to splurge on your dream Le Creuset one, since the signature pan in ganache and deep teal are both discounted. It’s a 10.25-inch skillet, so it’s the perfect size for anything from small cooking projects to big batches of cornbread. The cast iron skillet has two pour spouts on either end, a long handle and helper handle, plus a sleek matte-black enamel interior (similar to the Dutch ovens) for nonstick cooking and easy cleaning. Signature 10.25-Inch Skillet, Ganache Le Creuset Buy on Lecreuset.com $220 $176 Finally, with summer fruits like peaches, plums, and cherries in full swing, you really can’t go wrong with a show-stopping pie. And the best way to make any pie look better (and taste better,since the stoneware helps it brown and bake more evenly) is with a Le Creuset pie dish. This particular dish is 9-inches in diameter, has beautiful scalloped edges, and comes in a glossy deep teal finish. It’ll take you through this pie season and the fall and winter pie season, and it’s it’s broiler-, oven-, and microwave-safe. Heritage Pie Dish, Deep Teal Le Creuset Buy on Lecreuset.com $56 $45 These aren’t the only pieces on sale in deep teal and ganache, however. You can shop even more below, or shop the rich blue and chocolate-brown shades collections on Le Creuset's site before they're gone for good.

Round Dutch Oven, Ganache
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$420 $336

6.75-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, Deep Teal
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$447 $356

6.75-Quart Oval Dutch Oven, Ganache
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$445 $356

Braiser, Deep Teal
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$368 $294

Heritage 4-Quart Rectangular Casserole, Deep Teal
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$135 $108

4-Piece Mug Set, Deep Teal
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$96 $76

Heritage Butter Dish, Deep Teal
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$35 $28

Signature 10.25-Inch Square Skillet Grill, Deep Teal
Le Creuset
Buy on Lecreuset.com
$222 $180 