Le Creuset Quietly Discounted Its Holiday-Themed Cookware Collection, and Prices Start at Just $12

Grab festive mugs, Dutch ovens, and more at a discount.

By
Katie Macdonald
Published on November 28, 2022

Holiday Le Creuset
Photo:

Le Creuset

When it comes to holiday cookware and bakeware, Le Creuset is a no-brainer. Its enameled cast iron Dutch ovens and braisers are perfect for comforting, slow-cooked dishes, and its sturdy stoneware pieces are nonstick for fuss-free cleanup. Plus, the French cookware brand’s stunning rainbow of colors makes show-stopping serving pieces.  

In fact, Le Creuset has an entire line designed for holiday entertaining. The Noël Collection includes festive mugs, serving platters, Dutch ovens, and more — and you can snag discounted pieces for as little as $12 in a rare sale.

Inspired by classic holiday traditions, the limited-edition line features some of Le Creuset's bestselling baking and entertaining pieces with seasonal motifs. From illustrations of Santa and reindeer to snowflakes and evergreen trees, the cheerful collection is sure to put a smile on your face. They not only make excellent table decor for your own kitchen, but excellent holiday gifts for home cooks and bakers as well.

The 21-piece collection is just a fraction of the over 100 Le Creuset discounts for Cyber Monday. You can save up to $700 on everything from skillets to Dutch ovens to multi-pan sets. Even better, shipping is free on all orders. 

Scroll down to learn more about the deals, and head here for even more steep savings on Le Creuset cookware. But don’t wait — prices are sure to jump back up after Cyber Monday ends.

Noël Holiday Tree Round Dutch Oven

Holiday Le Creuset

Le Creuset

To buy: $320 (originally $400) at lecreuset.com

What could be a more timeless gift than a Le Creuset Dutch oven decorated with evergreen-inspired swirls? This 4.25-quart pot is the perfect capacity for warming soups and stews and big batches of eggnog and mulled wine for holiday gatherings. It expertly holds heat thanks to its enameled cast iron material, and it transitions from oven to stovetop to tabletop with ease.

Noël Santa Claus Spatula

Holiday Le Creuset

Le Creuset

To buy: $12 (originally $15) at lecreuset.com

This silicone spatula is both sweet and sturdy. Designed with a jolly Santa face, it can handle temperatures up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit and is stain-resistant to use time and time again. Additionally, its wood handle is ergonomically made for complete control when stirring, scooping, and serving. 

Noël Snowman Mug

Holiday Le Creuset

Le Creuset

To buy: $19 (originally $24) at lecreuset.com

If you’re looking for an affordable gift for coworkers, teachers, or friends, this now-$19 mug can’t be beat. It holds 14 ounces and is practically made for cozy snow days. Want an extra-large serving? Check out the new Joyeux Mug that holds 20 ounces and is only $28 right now.

Noël Snowflake Braiser

Holiday Le Creuset

Le Creuset

To buy: $248 (originally $310) at lecreuset.com

Le Creuset’s cast iron braiser is designed with a wide and shallow bottom to sear foods without crowding and comes with a tight-fitting lid to lock in moisture and steam. Pick from either matte white or Marcelle blue, which feature a snowflake embossed on the lid. Now 20% off, snag it for a season of fork-tender roasts, meatballs, and chicken thighs.  

Noël Christmas Tree Spoon Rest

Holiday Le Creuset

Le Creuset

To buy: $28 (originally $35) at lecreuset.com

Prepping dishes for holiday dinners can be chaotic enough, so get this festive spoon rest to cut down on the mess. Its ridges keep your utensils from sliding and sauces from spilling — plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. 

Noël Hostess Tray

Holiday Le Creuset

Le Creuset

To buy: $40 (originally $50) at lecreuset.com

This 11-inch tray has more than enough room to hold appetizers, sides, or cookies for Santa. And because it’s made of sturdy stoneware, it’s resistant to chips, stains, and scratches. Get it for $10 less during the Cyber Monday sale.

Shop More Cyber Monday Deals:

