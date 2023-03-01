Lifestyle Kitchen This Le Creuset Pot Has a Smart See-Through Lid, and It’s Nearly 40% Off at Amazon It’s perfect for stovetop dishes, but can also go right into the oven. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington It’s tempting to take a peek when we're boiling a stew or sauce in a heavy-bottomed pot. But lifting the lid can interrupt the cooking process or let too much steam escape. Plus, if you’re in a hot kitchen, the extra heat wafting up isn’t always ideal. Glass tops can be a huge help, since you can check on your food without any worry. And, luckily, if you’re in the market for a good option, Le Creuset’s Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven that’s paired with a tight-fitting glass lid is 38% off at Amazon. Amazon To buy: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven with Glass Lid, Marseille, $250 (originally $400) at amazon.com This chef’s oven is similar to a Dutch oven, but it has a flatter, wider bottom with slightly curved walls that are sloped for easy stirring and tall enough to prevent any boiling over. This makes the pot best for dishes that need simmering, like soups, sauces, and slow-cooked proteins. And though it has a hefty 7.5-quart capacity, it’s not so wide that it fits awkwardly on the stovetop. (However, if you do keep it on display, you can pick from three different on-sale colors: a bright mid-toned blue, a fiery red, or a vibrant orange.) Made with the classic Le Creuset enameled cast iron, you can expect superior heat distribution and a nonstick surface that makes it easy to clean up, even after hours of cooking. The bottom pot is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lid is oven- and broiler-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which is helpful for braising proteins or roasting produce, like tomatoes, before cooking it into a sauce. Amazon To buy: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven with Glass Lid, Cerise, $250 (originally $400) at amazon.com The pot’s glass lid is see-through for stress-free monitoring, and it’ll still circulate moisture throughout the cooking process thanks to its domed shape. In fact, the clear lid has impressed several Amazon users who have left reviews. “Worth every dollar,” one Amazon shopper wrote in a five-star review. Another user wrote that they’d highly recommend it too thanks to its versatility, adding, “The glass top is nice because it makes the pot lighter to lift when it is full. It also is easy to clean. It’s a great pot for stew because it can easily go in the oven.” Others wrote that nothing sticks, plus it’s large enough to make sizable batches of food for a big family or to freeze. Amazon To buy: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven with Glass Lid, Flame, $250 (originally $400) at amazon.com With its shape, size, glass lid, and overall multitasking capabilities, this Le Creuset pot has a thoughtful design that might just make a major impact in your everyday cooking projects. And now's the time to grab it, since it’s on sale for 38% off. But don’t want too long, since Le Creuset tends to sell fast. At the time of publishing, the price was $250. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Now’s Your Chance to Get This Shopper-Loved Air Fryer That Crisps Up Meals Like a Pro at 70% Off This Marked-Down Coffee Maker Grinds and Brews Big Batches Before You’re Out of Bed Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates