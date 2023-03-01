This Le Creuset Pot Has a Smart See-Through Lid, and It’s Nearly 40% Off at Amazon

It’s tempting to take a peek when we're boiling a stew or sauce in a heavy-bottomed pot. But lifting the lid can interrupt the cooking process or let too much steam escape. Plus, if you’re in a hot kitchen, the extra heat wafting up isn’t always ideal.

Glass tops can be a huge help, since you can check on your food without any worry. And, luckily, if you’re in the market for a good option, Le Creuset’s Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven that’s paired with a tight-fitting glass lid is 38% off at Amazon.

To buy: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven with Glass Lid, Marseille, $250 (originally $400) at amazon.com

This chef’s oven is similar to a Dutch oven, but it has a flatter, wider bottom with slightly curved walls that are sloped for easy stirring and tall enough to prevent any boiling over. This makes the pot best for dishes that need simmering, like soups, sauces, and slow-cooked proteins. And though it has a hefty 7.5-quart capacity, it’s not so wide that it fits awkwardly on the stovetop. (However, if you do keep it on display, you can pick from three different on-sale colors: a bright mid-toned blue, a fiery red, or a vibrant orange.)

Made with the classic Le Creuset enameled cast iron, you can expect superior heat distribution and a nonstick surface that makes it easy to clean up, even after hours of cooking. The bottom pot is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, while the lid is oven- and broiler-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which is helpful for braising proteins or roasting produce, like tomatoes, before cooking it into a sauce.

The pot’s glass lid is see-through for stress-free monitoring, and it’ll still circulate moisture throughout the cooking process thanks to its domed shape. In fact, the clear lid has impressed several Amazon users who have left reviews.

“Worth every dollar,” one Amazon shopper wrote in a five-star review. Another user wrote that they’d highly recommend it too thanks to its versatility, adding, “The glass top is nice because it makes the pot lighter to lift when it is full. It also is easy to clean. It’s a great pot for stew because it can easily go in the oven.” Others wrote that nothing sticks, plus it’s large enough to make sizable batches of food for a big family or to freeze.

With its shape, size, glass lid, and overall multitasking capabilities, this Le Creuset pot has a thoughtful design that might just make a major impact in your everyday cooking projects. And now's the time to grab it, since it’s on sale for 38% off. But don’t want too long, since Le Creuset tends to sell fast.

