Le Creuset’s Heirloom-Worthy Cast Iron Cookware Set Is $250 Off Right Now

Le Creuset is synonymous with quality, especially when it comes to enameled cast iron. It’s the type of cookware that’s an instant heirloom — one that you’ll pass down to your kids, and they’ll have forever. Because it’s made with expert craftsmanship in northern France, the cookware comes at a steep price. But Nordstrom is slashing prices on a five-piece set of Le Creuset cookware, meaning you can save almost $250 if you shop right now.

With this set of Le Creuset cookware, I can’t think of a meal you can’t cook. It includes a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a 1.75-uart cast iron saucepan, and a 9-inch enameled cast iron skillet. Whether you’re braising short ribs, searing asparagus, or whisking up a creamy bechamel, this set has you covered. And those foods don’t even go together: I would think a nice pasta would be the perfect dish to break this set in with.

Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set, $575 (originally $820) at nordstrom.com

As functional as Le Creuset is, one of the most important things when buying cookware that lasts forever is the color. Perhaps the best part of this sale is that the set comes in four colors — including black, red, blue, and white — so you can actually get the color Dutch oven you really want.

Beyond being oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with any stovetop, this set of cookware is also dishwasher-safe, meaning it’s easy to clean. It requires no seasoning like other cast iron cookware might, but is instead, ready to go right out of the box. It’s no wonder so many professionals and home cooks swear by the brand.



The Dutch oven itself was voted Food & Wine’s Best Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven this year, thanks to its even heat distribution and longevity. The same level of craftsmanship goes into the brand’s other pieces of cookware, so a set is the perfect way to stock your kitchen for the new year.

Here’s the bottom line: If you’re looking for a kitchen workhorse (or three of them for that matter) snap up this set while it’s still on sale at Nordstrom. You’ll be glad you did. After all, Le Creuset lasts a lifetime.