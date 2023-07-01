Le Creuset Prime Day Deals Are Already Live, and Prices Start at Just $20

If there were ever a time to splurge on Le Creuset cookware, it’d be Amazon Prime Day. The brand is famous for its enameled cast iron pieces, and also its high price tags. Of course, with Prime Day deals already in full swing, it’d be a smart idea to grab whatever piece you’ve been eyeing from the brand.

We’re already seeing great deals on Dutch ovens, cast iron skillets, bakeware, and more from the brand. At up to 30% off, now’s the time to fill your home with all the Le Creuset you’ve ever wanted.

Best Early Prime Day Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 3.5-Quart Sauteuse Oven

Amazon

To buy: $239 (was $380) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for something a little more unique than just a classic Dutch oven, Le Creuset has you covered. Right now, this 3.5-quart sauteuse is 20% off, a $60 saving. A sauteuse, unlike a Dutch oven, has a wider base and shorter walls. This makes it ideal for braising, as you’ll rarely have to worry about overcrowding the pan. It has all the same perks as a Dutch oven, but with a more refined shape for braising purposes.

Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill Pan

Amazon

To buy: $170 (was $215) at amazon.com

Le Creuset’s grill pan is a great way to achieve the grill marks you know and love without having to leave the comfort of your kitchen. This square skillet is 10.25 inches and has an enameled cast iron material that is naturally nonstick. Plus, the individual rivets raise your protein off the surface so it’s not just soaking in its juices as it cooks.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Classic Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $120) at amazon.com

This 9-inch skillet is the perfect addition to your kitchen if you already have one of the brand’s Dutch ovens. You can grab it in a matching color or mix and match — the choice is yours. Either way, you’ll get a 9-inch cast iron skillet with an enamel coating that’s perfect for searing up side dishes or cooking breakfast in its own right.

Le Creuset 8-Inch Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Fry Pan

Amazon

To buy: $96 (was $120) at amazon.com

Every kitchen needs a quality stainless steel frying pan, so add this one to your cart for under $100 while you still can. It has a tri-ply construction, meaning three layers of metals were pressed together to exact an even heating, responsive pan, perfect for everything from sauteing vegetables to frying bacon. This pan is oven-safe up to 500°F and comes with a special rim to ensure drips stay to a minimum.

Le Creuset 14-Ounce Stoneware Mug

Amazon

To buy: $20 (was $24) at amazon.com

Le Creuset doesn’t just make cookware, it also makes excellent tableware, and this stoneware mug is no exception. It’s made from ceramic stoneware, making it microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and it has a 14-ounce capacity. The material also makes it nonporous, meaning it resists stains and flavor absorption, so you can drink coffee in it everyday, and then pour a cup of tea without losing any flavor.

Le Creuset 10-Inch Toughened Nonstick Frying Pan

Amazon

To buy: $104 (was $130) at amazon.com

While Le Creuset is certainly famous for its enameled cast iron pieces, its nonstick cookware shouldn’t be overlooked either. This 10-inch frying pan is made with hard anodized aluminum and a triple-reinforced surface that is four times stronger than its previous pieces, according to the brand. It is oven-safe up to 500°F, and even safe to go in the dishwasher as well.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Amazon

To buy: $105 (was $125) at amazon.com

If you’re in the market for bakeware, look no further than this rectangular dish from Le Creuset, which is nearly 20% off. It measures 14.75-inches by 9-inches and is made from the brand’s stoneware so you can be sure it’s freezer-, microwave-, oven, and even dishwasher-safe. The surface has a naturally nonstick coating to make cleanup easy, and this unique model even comes with a platter lid for serving up whatever you bake.

Le Creuset Stoneware Utensil Crock

Amazon

To buy: $38 (was $55) at amazon.com

You can only add so many Le Creuset pieces to so many parts of your kitchen, but here’s one you didn’t expect: a utensil crock. This 2.75-quart stoneware crock is perfect for storing all of your spatulas, ladles, and tongs, and will make your kitchen counter look chic in the process. The stoneware is the same used in the brand’s mugs, meaning it’s nonporous, so it won’t stain easily or pick up any off-putting odors. When you need to wash it, just pop it in the dishwasher.

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Roasting Pan

Amazon

To buy: $140 (was $175) at amazon.com

If summer is the best time to buy winter coats, then summer is also the best time to buy winter cookware. This stainless steel roasting pan might not be something you use immediately, but you’ll be glad you picked it up now. It has a 16.25- by 13.25-inch footprint, large enough for roasting a turkey or ham, or you could even use it for weeknight chicken dinners. It comes with a roasting rack to keep your protein off the bottom so it doesn’t become soggy, and is safe for the dishwasher, too.

