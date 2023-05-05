There's nothing quite as satisfying as gathering all the perfect ingredients from the fridge to construct the perfect sandwich. You've got the fresh bread, all your favorite spreads, perhaps some crisp lettuce, a juicy slice of tomato, cheese, and maybe some sliced meats thrown in the mix, too — and yes, you've found the perfect pickle slice, too. But there's one more element you'll most likely want to add to the plate: some tasty chips. And Lay's wants to know, are you putting those chips in the sandwich or beside it?

While the chip company isn't here to take sides (though the correct answer is chip in, go ahead and fight me on it), it is here to make the choice a little easier thanks to its three new sandwich-flavored crisps.

Lay's is now offering the BLT Sandwich chip, which, according to the brand, "combines the flavors of smoky bacon and tomato in a savory, crisp spin on one of America's most beloved sandwiches." It's also selling the Lay's Wavy Cuban Sandwich, which "combines the traditional flavors of pork and cheddar cheese in a fresh take on a classic sandwich." And finally, fans can snag a bag of Baked Lay's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, which "delivers flavors of cheese and zesty buffalo sauce."

"As America's food leader, we strive to innovate in flavor by listening to our consumers to predict novel flavor trends that will surprise and delight our fans," Denise Lefebvre, senior vice president of foods R&D at PepsiCo, the parent company of Lay's, shared with Food & Wine. "The inspiration for these flavors was how much consumers love pairing their sandwiches with Lay's. Through close collaboration between our culinary and seasoning teams, we were able to create bespoke seasonings to translate these complex, fan-favorite sandwich flavors to our Lay's chips in a way that hits all the culinary notes consumers would expect."

All three of the flavors are now available in retailers nationwide, however, the flavors are only expected to stay on store shelves for a limited time. Whether you try them inside your next sandwich or just as a side is up to you.