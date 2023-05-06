9 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts from Amazon Guaranteed to Arrive on Time

Did you forget? It’s OK, so did I. Mother’s Day is just a week away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to grab a gift.

Amazon is filled with excellent last-minute gifts for the mother-figure in your life, and to help you out, we found the very best on sale. From a self-warming coffee mug to All-Clad cookware, these are the nine best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts to grab, with prices starting at just $32. Just make sure to order them today to ensure delivery in time for the holiday.

9 of the Best Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts at Amazon:

Ember Mug 2

To buy: $120 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Whether they like tea or coffee, they’ll appreciate an Ember Mug. It comes with a 14-ounce mug and a coaster that serves as a charging base. It stays hot, so it can keep their coffee at a consistent temperature all day long, if need be. They can control it via an app, which you might need to teach them how to use. But hey, that’s bonding! Grab it while it’s 20% off just in time for the holiday.

Cosori 5-Quart Air Fryer

To buy: $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Maybe an air fryer has been at the top of their list. Not only is this a bestseller on Amazon, but it’s even under $100. It has a 5-quart capacity and nine different cooking functions. Mom will be able to craft meals with the touch of a button, and cleanup is easy since the basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

To buy: $350 (originally $395) at amazon.com

I mean, everyone wants a stand mixer, so now's the time to grab one. It’s on sale in red, milkshake, almond, aqua, and several other fun colors. With a 5-quart capacity, mom will be able to make big batches of cookie dough in just seconds. And if you really want to go all out this year, make sure to add some attachments to your cart as well.

Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

To buy: $75 (originally $168) at amazon.com

If the mother-figure in your life has been searching for a quality Dutch oven, this is the one to give them. This Lodge has a 7.5-quart capacity, and is currently well under $100, which for a Dutch oven that will last forever, is a steal. It’s perfect for simmering soups, braising, and baking bread, and so pretty they’ll want to leave it on their stovetop year round.

All Clad 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set

To buy: $60 with coupon (originally $110) at amazon.com

Nothing says “I love you,” quite like All-Clad cookware. I know if I was gifted it, I would be floored. Especially this set. It comes with two frying pans, an 8-inch and a 10-inch, made with hard anodized nonstick that will last for years to come. They’ll likely use these pans every single time they cook, and they’ll think fondly of the person who gifted them.

Vitamix 5200 Blender

To buy: $412 (originally $480) at amazon.com

Mom deserves a Vitamix, so grab one for her. This professional-grade blender can pulverize anything you put inside, and since it has a 64-ounce capacity, they’ll be able to whip up smoothies and sauces for everyone. Beyond precision speed control, and a motor that could almost power a car, this blender even has a self-cleaning function to make doing the dishes that much easier.

Instant Brands Electric Milk Steamer

To buy: $32 (originally $40) at amazon.com

I hold this truth to be self-evident — mom’s love coffee. Well, at least mine does. And if you want to save them from Starbucks runs, grab this now-$32 milk frother from Instant Brands. It has a 10-ounce capacity and only two-buttons so they can froth up milk for a latte or cappuccino in just seconds. Plus, it’s quiet, so they won’t wake anyone else up if they’re an early-riser.

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set with Block

To buy: $200 (originally $440) at amazon.com

Woah! These knives from top-rated Henckels are 55% off — that’s over $200 off total. The set includes 20 pieces of top-quality knives and a neat wooden block to store them all in. The blades are ultra-sharp, lightweight, and require very little care. This is the gift to get for mom if you want to look like you spent a ton, especially since the discount is so high.

Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish

To buy: $33 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Last but not least, I wanted to include the gift I’m planning on getting from my mom, both because I know she won’t read all the way down to the bottom of this article, and because I think it’s a great pick. My brother always steals her pie dishes when she makes pie, so I wanted to give her one she could really cherish. This one from Emile Henry is just that. It’s 9-inches, made with Burgundy Clay, and has a lovely red exterior. Perfect for her strawberry-rhubarb pie. If your mom loves to bake, I’m sure she’ll appreciate this, too.

