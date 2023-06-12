Hurry! Amazon Still Has Great Deals on Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts, and Prices Start at Just $13

Father’s Day is fast approaching, so now is the time to grab that last-minute gift you’ve been meaning to pick up. But just because you’re in a hurry, doesn’t mean you can’t find something that your favorite father figure will both love and actually use.

In fact, right now, you can find great deals on Amazon at up to 57% off on tons of products that your dad will love. From a Coleman camp stove that is sure to become a summer staple, to a Nespresso machine for the person who loves a fancy espresso in the morning, there’s something here for every style, taste, and cooking level.

With prices starting at just $13, you can find a gift here that will make Dad smile without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling to discover our eight favorite picks for a last minute Father’s Day gift.

The best last minute Father’s Day Gifts on Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine

Amazon

To buy: $158 (originally $209) at amazon.com

This compact espresso and coffee machine measures 5.5- by 14.2- by 12-inches, and can make single and double shots, as well as 5- and 8-ounce cups of coffee. Nespresso machines are so beloved because they are effortless to use. All you have to do is pop in the pod and let the machine work its magic — and as an added bonus, Nespresso machines add a frothy layer of crema to coffee and espresso. For the dad who loves to relish his morning coffee, but isn’t interested in — or just doesn’t have time for — a coffee maker with lots of fancy settings, this is the perfect gift.

Aloufea Insulated Coffee Mug

Amazon

To buy: $13 (originally $18) at amazon.com



It seems like dads are always on the go, whether they’re headed to work or dropping the kids off at basketball practice. This double insulated travel mug keeps beverages hot for up to three hours, so there’s always a satisfying sip of coffee or tea on hand. The lid slides over the mouth opening to prevent spills when it is not being used, and thanks to the stainless steel construction it is dent-resistant. While it’s great for taking in the car, it’s also perfect for camping and fishing trips — and at just $13 it's more affordable than other insulated mugs.

Ninja 6-in-1 Indoor Grill

Amazon

To buy: $170 (originally $300) at amazon.com



Not every dad has a backyard or a garage big enough to fit an indoor grill, but that doesn’t mean he can’t host a cookout. This Ninja indoor grill is 43% off right now, and it is perfect for the dad who lives in a smaller space. It measures 15.75- by 16.54- by 11.1-inches, so it can fit on the counter, but it still fits six steaks or burgers. And an added grill grate is included to help impart those classic char-grilled marks. It even comes with a thermometer to help him cook everything perfectly every time. Best of all, it can do more than grilling: It can also air fry and bake.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Amazon

To buy: $19 (originally $30) at amazon.com



If the father-figure in your life is a coffee nerd who enjoys the ritual around making the perfect pot of coffee, this Bodum pour-over maker will be much appreciated. It makes 34-ounces of coffee at a time, and comes with a permanent stainless steel mesh filter. According to the brand, this type of filter makes a much more robust and flavorful cup of coffee than a paper filter, plus it's more durable. This coffee-maker is beloved by almost everyone who uses it: In fact, it has more than 9,300 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote that it “brings daily joy to us,” and added that it’s made from “sturdy and well structured materials.” And $19 is an amazing price for such a well-loved brand of coffee maker.

Coleman 2-Burner Gas Stove

Amazon

To buy: $74 (originally $90) at amazon.com



Camping season will soon be in full swing, and if your dad has been meaning to replace the old, rusty camp stove that has been sitting in the garage for months, now is your chance to do it for him. Coleman makes among the most reliable camp stoves out there. This portable version can be used at the campsite and or the cookout at the park. The two burners can fit 12-inch and 10-inch pans. One shopper who bought this stove for camping trips wrote that, “It's lightweight, packs up and sets up easily, cleaning is as simple as wiping down, and it cooks quickly.”

Cuisinart Wooden Handle Tool Set

Amazon

To buy: $23 (originally $40) at amazon.com



This Cuisinart comes with all the grilling essentials Dad will need, including a spatula, cleaning brush, tongs, 4 stainless skewers and 4 corn cob holders — and the wooden handles look stylish and sophisticated. If there’s a dad in your life that loves to grill, chances are he’s been using the same set of no-frills tools for years, and could use a refresh. So why not treat him to a set that cooks just as nice as it looks? This one has more than 4,300 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper wrote that the tools’ long handles prevent their hands from being burned on the grill, and that they’re “very sturdy so won’t they bend or break.”

Mosfiata 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $70) at amazon.com



Everybody needs a chef’s knife, but this bestselling one is a great gift for the father-figure who has been asking for a replacement, or just starting his cooking journey. Made from German carbon steel, it is particularly heavy duty, according to the brand, which makes it ideal for carving up both raw and grilled cuts of meat. The tapered blade is designed to excel at precise cuts, and also contributes to its excellent stability and balance. The handle is textured for a no-slip grip, which makes it comfortable for homecooks of different skill levels to hold. This knife has more than 6,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, and one shopper wrote that it's the “best kitchen knife we've ever used.” And at 57% off, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss.

ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $42 (originally $60) at amazon.com



If you have a dad in your life that wants to upgrade his grilling game, this ThermoPro thermometer is a necessity. It has four probes, so it's ideal for cooking multiple meat skewers, steaks, or hamburgers at once. And you don’t need to be standing over the grill while using it — you could be pouring drinks or making sides — because it performs at distances up to 1000 feet. The included remote lets you monitor the grilling process no matter where you are.The thermometer can be set to a pre-set temperature, and delivers an alarm when your meat has reached it. One shopper who uses it to smoke ribs loved how accurate and reliable it is, writing, “I was able to keep a constant temperature in the smoker and keep the meat at the right temperature for the different stages of the smoking process.”

