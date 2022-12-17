There Are Tons of Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive Before Christmas — These 25 Are on Sale

We’ve all been there. Maybe you got too busy, or got a last-minute invite to a holiday party, and need a gift stat. But once the calendar hits December, it feels like you’ve completely run out of time if you’d wanted to get the presents before Christmas.

That’s where this nifty list comes in. We’ve rounded up 25 last-minute gift options from Amazon that’ll suit any home cook or baker, and they’ll all be delivered ahead of the big day. The biggest bonus of all? They’re also on sale.

You’ll be able to score more affordable options, with gifts starting at $14, from brands like Dash, ThermoPro and Lodge, as well as splurge-worthy items from KitchenAid, Wüsthof, and Coravin that you or your giftee will love.

And if you want to be extra sure the gifts will arrive on time, it might pay to set up a free 30-day trial for a Prime account. With the membership in the mainland United States, you’ll get free one-day or two-day shipping, and free same-day shipping on some qualifying orders, depending on your city.

Shop each section below, but don’t wait too long, especially if you need to wrap them before your holiday gatherings this year.

Amazon

Best Appliance Gift Deals

With appliances ringing in as one of Google’s most-searched for giftable kitchen items this year, you can rest assured that it’s a safe bet for a gift. And, regardless of how much you’re looking to spend, there’s an option for you.

If you’re attending something like a white elephant party, snap up something simple but useful, like this Bodum electric kettle. It has the same chic look as some of the more expensive options on the market (it’s just $30), plus is a total kitchen essential. The gooseneck design makes it ideal for pour-over coffee or tea-steeping. It’ll also do the trick for those late night ramen packets, too.

If you’re gifting something to a busy friend — why not grab them an air fryer? This $40 Instant Vortex one is small enough that it won’t take up too much space on the counter, but it’ll crisp up any fries, proteins, veggies, or side you throw at it in a jiffy. Plus, it comes in multiple colors.

If you’re looking to splurge for a loved one and you know they like to take on weekend baking projects, now’s the time to snap up a KitchenAid. The mini stand mixer is perfect for starting out, since it still holds a good amount of volume, but won’t take up too much space and is easier to move around.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Tool and Gadget Gift Deals

When you’re looking to give something simple but useful, or you want to grab a variety of gifts, start with tools and gadgets for the kitchen. A simple knife set will often do just the trick, since everyone needs them, but not everyone will go out of their way to buy them. And when you see coveted brands like Wüsthof marking down some prices, it’s best to take advantage.

Its two-piece set with a 6-inch chef’s knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife will suit just about anybody, since they’re two of the most used knives you can own. The knives are made with premium German high-carbon stainless steel, come with sturdy, easy to hold blades, and are 42% off.

If you grab the Coravin wine system for a wine-lover, you’ll likely make their favorite gifts of the year list. This tool, though expensive, can help keep an open bottle of wine fresh for weeks, months, or even years. Now’s the time to buy it, while it’s nearly half off.

Amazon

Best Cookware and Bakeware Gift Deals

Cookware can make for a very special gift. Not only will the best pots, pans, and dishes last someone a lifetime, but they’ll also likely be some of people's most-used pieces. Staples made from cast iron, like a skillet or an enameled Dutch oven from Lodge are no exception. You can sear proteins and vegetables or bake cobblers and biscuits in the classic pan. Or make soups, stews, braises, and fresh loaves of bread in the sturdy Dutch oven. Gift the two as a pair while they’re on sale, or buy just one depending on your giftee’s preferences. Either way, it’s sure to become a new staple.

You also can’t go wrong with a casserole dish, and this 9-by-13-inch rustic baker from Emile Henry is the perfect gift for people who love to make comfort foods like lasagna, mac and cheese, thick sheet cakes, cinnamon rolls, and more. It’s crafted in France and will look stunning on your host's table if they choose to serve dishes in it.

Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Accessories and Organization Gift Deals

If you know someone who loves to throw parties and dinners, it might pay to grab them decor pieces, nice food storage containers for leftovers, or even tech products they can use while they host.

This discounted cedarwood-and-fir-scented candle is just over 19 ounces, and it comes in the most beautiful green color that’ll give just about any room a warm and festive ambiance. It makes for the perfect gift for anyone hosting a party, plus, it’s a woodwick, so you’ll be able to hear that cozy crackling sound as it perfumes the room. Another ideal gift is any kind of wood platter or cutting board, and this 50% off version is nice enough to use as a serving vessel for only your finest cheese or charcuterie boards.

A surprisingly fitting gift for someone who loves to throw a party is a portable bluetooth speaker. This’ll create an excellent ambiance for any gatherings (think holiday music for Christmas, or even fun music for a future summer barbecue), as well as give the host something to listen to while they cook or bake away. This Ultimate Ears speaker is wireless and has 15 hours of listening time, plus it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it in the kitchen.