The 7 Best Last-Chance Camping Deals to Grab at Amazon: Up to 42% Off

Get ready for some wilderness.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Published on May 29, 2023

Now that Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, you might be evaluating if you have everything you need to start the summer off on the right foot. From grills to patio furniture, the discounts are huge around big holiday weekends. 

If you’re worried you missed out on deals while you were outside enjoying the weather, you’re in luck. Amazon is still slashing prices, especially on camping essentials. Whether there’s a headlamp you forgot to grab, or a cast iron pan you desperately need for your next trip, Amazon is still offering up to 42% off all of the essentials. We rounded up seven of the best deals to save you some time (and money). 

The Best Last-Minute Camping Deals at Amazon:

Coleman Gas Camping Stove

Coleman Gas Camping Stove

Amazon

To buy: $74 (originally $90) at amazon.com

You need a good camping stove when you’re cooking outdoors to ensure you can actually bring water to a boil and bacon to a sizzle. After all, you don’t want to have to start a fire multiple times a day. This two-burner Coleman stove is a classic. It’s fueled by propane and has a windscreen so you can cook pretty much anywhere, regardless of what the weather is like. 

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $36) at amazon.com

Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee at your campsite or spooning chili by the campfire, this Yeti mug can pretty much do it all. It has a 14-ounce capacity and double-vacuum insulation to keep whatever’s inside hot or cold for hours on end. Plus, the magnet lid prevents leaks or spills. 

Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp

Black Diamond Revolt 350 Headlamp

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $65) at amazon.com

One thing you might’ve forgotten to grab is a headlamp, but it’s an absolute essential for camping and hiking enthusiasts. From roasting s’mores to waking up early when nature calls, you need to be able to see where you’re going. This one is available inseveral different colors, including a red filter so you can still see the stars. It also has a locking mechanism so it doesn't accidentally turn on in your backpack, leaving you in the dark without batteries. 

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com

Is it truly camping without a cast iron skillet? This Lodge isn’t too big or too small, in fact, it’s just right. At 10.25 inches, you can sizzle bacon, scramble eggs, or sear pork chops. The world is your oyster. It’s the one pan you need to bring with you no matter where you are. 

MalloMe Camping Cookware Set

MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $25) at amazon.com

If you want to get a little more experimental when you’re camping, then add this camping cookware set to your packing list while it’s still on sale. It’s ultralight and has everything you need including a mini stove, a pot, and some utensils. It’s basically an all-in-one camp kitchen, so if you’re a backpacker, grab this ASAP. 

Uco 4-Piece Camping Mess Kit

UCO 4-Piece Camping Mess Kit with Bowl

Amazon

To buy: $16 (originally $19) at amazon.com

Something you might often overlook when you’re camping is a set of plates, but just because you’re roughing it, doesn’t mean you should eat with your hands. This kit includes a spork and spoon, as well as a plate with a lid so you can save those leftovers. One of the nicest features is a spork attached via a tether — I need this since I’m always losing my camping sporks. 

Jetboil Flash Cooking System

Jetboil Flash Camping and Backpacking Stove Cooking System

Amazon

To buy: $112 (originally $125) at amazon.com

Last but not least, it’s time to grab that Jetboil. Unlike a Coleman stove, this is ideal for backpackers, but a great choice for car camping, too. It can boil water faster than any other camping stove I’ve tried, meaning you won’t have to wait around for coffee in the morning. At dinnertime, it’s an excellent way to get rice ready to serve alongside a curry (my favorite camping meal of all time). 

