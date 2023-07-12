9 Last-Minute Patio Furniture Deals to Shop in the Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is almost over. We saw incredible deals on grills, huge savings on cookware, and appliances of every type getting massive markdowns. But if there is one category where prices are still dropping drastically, it’s patio furniture.

From chaise lounge sets to bar sets and more, Amazon is taking up to 56% off patio furniture of all shapes, sizes, and designs. To help you sift through the thousands of deals, we rounded up the best of the best. But don’t dawdle: Prime Day ends tonight at 3 a.m. ET.

Best Last-Minute Patio Furniture Deals:

Suncreat Double Hammock

Let’s start things off with a hammock, which everyone needs in their outdoor space. This blue and white striped hammock from Suncreat measures 76- by 52-inches, making it perfect for holding two people at once. Or, better yet, it’s ideal for one sunbather and an array of snacks and drinks. Best of all, the quilt is reversible, so you are really getting two hammocks for the price of one.

Best Choice 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set

This three-piece patio conversation set from Best Choice is a whopping 56% off for Prime Day. Included are two chairs and a little table perfect for placing snacks and aperitivos. The chairs measure 32-by 26.75- by 37.75-inches so they are a little bit larger, which makes them perfect for lounging by the pool or the barbeque.

Tangkula 3-Piece Patio Furniture Set

This three-piece rattan set comes complete with two chairs and a glass table, plus cushions to keep things extra cozy. With each chair measuring 26.5- by 26.5- by 30-inches and a table that measures 19-5- by 19-5-inches, this is the perfect way to turn your small outdoor space into a luxurious oasis.

Yitahome 4-PIece Patio Furniture Set

The Yitahome four-piece patio furniture set features wicker chairs, as well as a metal table that really brings the collection together. With two chairs, one bench, and a table, you can create a cordoned off area in any outdoor space with ease. Best of all, the chairs feature removable, machine-washable cushions, so they can stand up to any kind of weather.

Best Choice 5-Piece Outdoor Wicker Bar Table Set

If you want something a little more elevated (literally), check out this five-piece bar set. It comes with a raised table and four bar stools, all with a wicker design that would complement any backyard. The table has a metal top, which makes it easy to clean, and because the chairs are made of wicker, they are easy to hose down if they get dirty.

Ong Patio Outdoor Furniture Set

This four-piece set is no slouch, but you might find yourself slouching in it. Made of rattan wicker, it is easy to clean, quick to dry, and features blue pillows that would look excellent poolside. Right now, it’s 39% off, making it a great grab for the rest of summer.

Natural Expressions 3-Piece Rocking Bistro Set

What’s better than a rocking chair? A rocking chair with a cushion and a side table. This three-piece set, which is now $100 off, features two rocking chairs complete with thick cushions for extra comfort, and a table for placing coffee and your book. Best of all, the cushions are affixed to the chair with an anti-slip grip so you can rock to your heart’s content without sacrificing comfort.

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Outdoor Side Table

If your furniture set didn’t come with a side table, this is a great one to grab. Not only does it have a sleek rattan design, but it has a built-in 7.5-gallon cooler and a pop-up bar top. Pour ice and pop cold ones in the base, and use the pop up top as a table. Who knew a side table could be the life of the party?

Asiform 79-Inch Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set

Last but certainly not least, there’s this amazing set of two chaise lounge chairs, ideal for lounging and relaxing by the pool. Each is 79-inches long, and has a wicker material making it resistant to water. That means you can jump in the pool and lay back on one of these without worrying about ruining their look. Pretty neat.

