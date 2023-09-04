Don’t Wait: Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Nearly Over, but You Can Still Save Up to 52% Off on Kitchen Essentials

Though Labor Day Weekend is coming to an end, it doesn't mean you're too late to grab some top-notch deals, especially for your kitchen. And one commonly overlooked area well-worth picking through is Amazon's Outlet section.

Right now, you can find deals on kitchen essentials shoppers from Rubbermaid containers, to Boos block cutting boards, and everything in between. You don't wait to wait, since these deals tend to go quickly. Shop nine of the best below, starting at $7.

Best Labor Day Amazon Outlet Deals

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum 2-Piece Sheet Pan Set

Amazon

We all need baking sheets, and these Nordic Ware ones are on sale just in time to revamp your kitchen collection. It comes with two separate sizes: a half sheet and a big sheet. The half sheet measures at roughly 18 by 13 by 1, and is the perfect choice for baking cookies, roasting vegetables, sides, and more. The slightly bigger sheet in the set is about 3 inches larger all the way around, and will come in handy for sheet pan dinners, roasting granola, or bigger batch baking projects. Since they’re made with aluminum, they’ll heat up evenly.

Viking Culinary Professional 5-Ply 12-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan

Amazon

Nonstick fry pans can be a real life saver in the kitchen, especially on those days where you just don’t want to worry about cleaning up stuck on messes. This 12-inch pan from Viking is currently on sale. Made with three layers of aluminum and a stainless steel exterior, it's the ultimate pan for even cooking and it’s perfect to pop into the oven, since it’s oven-safe up to 500°F. y. It’s compatible with all stovetops, as well.

Amazon Basics 7.3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven

Amazon

If you’re in search of a Dutch oven that won’t break the bank, this now-$57 option from Amazon is worth checking out. It’s made with enameled cast iron and it’s pretty big at just over 7 quarts, which means it’ll be able to handle any soup, stew, or even big-batch sauce recipe you might have in mind for it. It’s on sale in a few colors, like the white above, along with this green. You can also score it on sale in other sizes, like the 6 quart option.

Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Nano

Amazon

This Avona gadget is one of our favorite sous vide machines. We already loved it for its top-notch value, and with a massive 43% off discount, it’s even more grabbing right now. It works like many other sous vide machines, bringing water to the right temperature for slow cooking, but it accomplishes it with a small, compact body. Despite its size, we found it still worked in all the ways we wanted it to. You’ll still be able to connect to it through Bluetooth, plus it did a great job at cooking the ingredients, like proteins and produce.

Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator

Amazon

With colder months approaching, now's the time to preserve all of that summer and autumn produce. One great way to do this is with a dehydrator machine. It works by baking ingredients at a low temperature and circulating air to draw out the moisture. This Elite Gourmet machine has a great temperature range, going from 95ºF to 158ºF, and can run for 24 hours. The range makes it essential to be able to dehydrate a variety of foods, from herbs, to garlic, to onions and even mushrooms. It comes with four shelves and trays, and all of the settings can be controlled using the display on the top of the machine.

KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press

Amazon

Garlic presses can save you the hassle of having to perfectly mince cloves, and this extra-strong and durable KitchenAid version does the job exceptionally well, according to shoppers. “Not only does it crush garlic wonderfully, it also comes apart for easy clean up,” wrote one happy customer. It’s collected more than 2,000 perfect ratings, with shoppers calling out just how sleek and strong it is. At 52% off, it’s a kitchen staple worth grabbing ASAP.

John Boos Block Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Cutting Board

Amazon

Boos boards are known for their balance of beauty and durability, and this 32% off maple wood board from the brand is no exception. It has a beautiful warm-toned finish that’ll match most kitchens. At 24 inches long, 18 inches wide and 2.25 inches thick, it’s also a versatile size for anything from cutting and chopping produce, to serving cheese boards for a dinner party. It has an all-around flat design, with two indents on each end for easy flipping. Since both sides are the same, you’ll get double the lifespan out of it.

KitchenAid Classic Measuring Cup Set

Amazon

With baking season fast approaching, a set of measuring cups will do any kitchen some good. This KitchenAid set is well-loved among shoppers, collecting over 16,000 perfect ratings. Made with BPA-free plastic, they’re lightweight and easy to maneuver around. You’ll find a ¼ cup, ⅓ cup, ½ cup, and full cup measurements included in the set. Each nest together for easy storage. Shoppers love that they’re easy to clean, since they’re dishwasher-safe. One person called out that they love how the measurements are not printed, but instead raised, that way they’ll never rub off over time.

Rubbermaid Brilliance 16-Piece Food Storage Container Set

Amazon

These containers are our favorite food storage containers, especially when purchased in a nice set like this. Overall, they leave nothing to be desired: They’re lightweight, don’t leak, create an airtight seal, and are sleek and slim enough to store in the fridge or pantry with ease. Oh, and on top of all of that, they’re dishwasher-safe. This eight piece set comes with a nice variety, since you’ll get two 0.5 cup containers, two 1.3 cup containers, a 3.2-cup container, a 9.6 cup container, a 12 cup sugar container and a 16 cup flour container, plus all of the lids you could possibly need.

Mercer 6-Inch Chef’s Knife

Amazon

Owning a large chef’s knife is great, but sometimes having a smaller one on hand can make all the difference. This Mercer knife is 6 inches, so it’s a great size for folks who want the big, belly-shaped blade of a chef’s knife, but feel like 8 inch versions are a bit clunky. You’ll still be able to chop through produce like onions, garlic, celery, and a whole lot more with ease, especially since this knife is made with high carbon steel that stays shaper for longer according to the brand. The balance should also be comfortable too, since the handle is triple riveted to ensure a secure grip.

