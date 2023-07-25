At first glance, Waffle House #1283 just seems like any other Waffle House. The Florence, Alabama location of the all-day breakfast chain is just down the street from a Jiffy Lube and a car wash, serves its hash browns scattered, smothered, and covered, and hasn’t yet OK-ed online ordering. But this Waffle House is undoubtedly the only Waffle House in America where your All-Star Special could’ve been served by six-time Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey.

In the past couple of weeks, Del Rey has been spotted at various spots throughout the state, including at a Birmingham Starbucks and on a pizza run in Florence. But she wasn’t just grabbing breakfast at the Waffle House; instead, the singer was, for some reason, wearing a Waffle House uniform, including a name tag that read “Lana.”

“She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Karina Cisneros Juarez, who lives in nearby Muscle Shoals, told AL.com. “It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice.”

Del Rey also served coffee to at least one customer — who was totally unaware of his celeb server — according to a TikToker who was in the restaurant.

Despite her surprising appearance at the Waffle House, no one is sure why she’s in Florence, Alabama in the first place. AL.com contacted the two major recording studios in the area, FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound, and learned that she had not booked any sessions at either of them. According to her website, she does not have any performances in the southern states, and her calendar doesn’t list any upcoming concerts until her co-headlining spot on the final day of Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in August.

Del Rey does name-drop the city in the song “Paris, Texas” on her most recent album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, singing “I just took a trip to Spain/Just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine/Down in Florence, Alabama.” That lyric has prompted some fans to speculate that she was recording a video — or was at least planning a video — for the song at the Waffle House.

After clocking out at Waffle House, the singer did make the most of her time in Florence, reportedly also visiting Italian restaurant Ricatoni’s and Stanfield’s River Bottom Grille last week. On those occasions, she seemed to be content to just be a customer — but who knows when or where she’ll be ready to work another shift?