Weber, Traeger, and More Top-Rated Grill Brands Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon This Weekend

Everybody knows the best time to shop for seasonal gadgets is right when the season is winding down. It’s when the hottest tools hit all-time low prices, like school supplies in September or halloween costumes in November. That’s why we had a hunch that some of the best grill brands would be on sale ahead of Labor Day weekend, and guess what: We were right.

This year, Amazon is stocked with deals on grills from top brands like Weber, Traeger, and Coleman. Even our all-time favorite grill is discounted ahead of the biggest weekend of the summer. Though it may feel like summer is winding down, there’s still plenty of time to host a party and grill or smoke your favorite savory meats. If you’re looking to upgrade your old cooker, take advantage of the massive discounts happening at Amazon right now, and keep reading to shop 10 of the best deals we could find.

Best Labor Day Weekend Grill Deals at Amazon

Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

This 4-burner cooktop features cast iron grates that help achieve a deep, dark sear on meat, fish, and vegetables alike. Thanks to the porcelain-coated cast iron, the grates are rust-resistant and retain consistent heat throughout the cooking process. Electric ignition means it’s easy to fire up, and LED-illuminated knobs make it easy to see what you’re working with even after the sun starts to set. Two side tables add extra prep space means you can chop vegetables or skewer shrimp without walking away from the grill. At over $50 off, this is a fantastic deal on a high-quality grill from a name brand.

Cuisinart Chef’s Style Portable Propane Tabletop Grill

Portable grills are a fun way to take your barbecue on-the-go, and this option from Cuisinart is perfect for a picnic. At just 24 pounds, it’s easy to carry to and from the beach, a tailgate, or a park playdate. The tabletop grill is powered by gas and uses electric ignition for a fast, easy setup. Adjustable knobs control the two burner grill and stainless steel grates, allowing for optimal heat retention and distribution throughout the cooking process. It’s portable and convenient, making it an ideal option for anyone with small backyard space.

Traeger Grills Pro Series Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

Traeger makes some of the best pellet grills available, but these high-quality gadgets often come with a high price tag. However, we found one of the brand’s best options at a drastically-discounted price during Labor Day weekend. This extra large pellet grill and smoker doesn’t need charcoal or propane — instead it uses wood chips to offer an undeniable flavor. The 6-in-1 professional-grade smoker offers the versatility to grill, bake, smoke, roast, and braise with precise temperature control that can reach a maximum of 450°F.

Weber Spirit LP Black Grill

Over 500 square inches of cooking space makes this grill a sizable gadget that’s perfect for hosting a party. The porcelain-enameled cast iron grates offer even, consistent cooking that’s a direct result of superior heat retention. The sleek grill comes with two side tables that help free up your hands and allow you to prep your next batch of burgers before throwing them on the grill. The built-in lid thermometer allows you to monitor the temperature without even opening the lid. Pretty neat, in our opinion.

Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

This chic little grill is perfect for anyone who lives in an apartment or doesn’t have a ton of backyard space. The compact cooker allows you to grill on top of any surface — thanks to the built-in heat protection shield — and even features a bamboo lid that doubles as a prep surface. The compact cooking surface can fit up to six small burgers or three steaks according to the brand, so it’s ideal for couples or someone who lives alone. It’s lightweight and portable, which means it’s great for cooking on a terrace and ideal to bring to the beach.

Everdure Force 2 Burner Gas Grill

This innovative gas grill is specifically designed to let users customize their ideal grilling height. The grill sits on a three-tiered stand that allows for three height configurations, offering increased versatility for use in different situations — whether you’re grilling in a parking lot, on top of a picnic table, or sitting down in a camping chair, you’ll be set and comfortable Two independently-controlled burners allow you to set two different temperatures, which gives users more control over the cooking process throughout. Fast ignition technology means the grill heats up in less than five minutes, according to the brand.

Char-Broil Performance Tru-Infrared 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

This infrared grill features porcelain-coated grates that help resist rust, making this grill durable and easy to clean. The infrared cooking technology aims to reduce flare-ups, so it makes the barbecuing process easier and more approachable for beginners or amateur barbecue enthusiasts. The push-to-start ignition means it lights quickly and easily, too, so there’s no need to wait around for the burners to heat up. At over 20% off, it’s a fantastic option for any new or occasional grillers looking for a reliable, durable, and affordable option.

Coleman Road Trip Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

This pop-up grill is perfectly portable. Whether you take it to a tailgate, grill at the beach, or hang in your backyard, the gas grill sits on folding legs and two wheels so it moves easily but stands steadily when locked in place, too. Three adjustable burners get ignited with an instastart push button that’s super easy to operate. It’s slim and sleek, which means it’s easy to pack in the back of a car or store in a small shed. If you live in an apartment and want to grill on a patio or terrace, this simplified option doesn’t take up too much space and will suit you perfectly.

Nutri-Chef Heavy-Duty 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill

This 5-burner grill is a heavy duty option that can handle it all — burgers, steaks, fish, and more. The four main burners are complemented by a side burner, and four chrome-plated knobs control the independent heating zones. The cooking grates are made of heavy-duty cast iron that conducts heat quickly and consistently, and retains it throughout the cooking process, so you can be certain you’ll get the crusty grill marks that any good grill is known for. This is a fantastic deal on a reliable cooker that’s perfect for any home cook.

Weber Performer Premium Charcoal Grill

Charcoal grills deliver unbeatable flavor, and this option from Weber is a classic. The traditional-style grill comes with updated features like an included tray table and built-in char basket. The ash-catcher at the bottom makes clean-up simple and mess-free, and a charcoal storage container makes it easy to add coals when necessary. A built-in lid thermometer and LCD-lit cook timer allow you to achieve precise grilling results without removing the lid.

