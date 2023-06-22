Lab-Grown Chicken Can Now Be Sold in the US and Big-Name Chefs Are Putting It on the Menu

Two brands have sought and received approval to sell "cultivated" chicken products. Chefs Dominique Crenn and José Andrés are planning to offer it at their restaurants.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Published on June 22, 2023
UPSIDE Foods Cultivated Chicken
Photo:

Courtesy of UPSIDE Foods

“The most common response we get is, ‘Oh, it tastes like chicken,’” Amy Chen, the chief operating officer of cultivated meat company Upside told the Associated Press earlier this month. And that’s a good thing: Chen was referring to Upside’s cultivated chicken products, which have just been given the last regulatory approval the company needed before it could start commercial production of its lab-grown chicken.

Last week, Upside was given label approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the one remaining step of the regulatory process was for the USDA to issue a Grant of Inspection (GOI) for its California Engineering, Production, and Innovation Center. The department gave Upside its GOI this week, so it now has an official governmental OK to sell its cultivated chicken in the United States. 

“I’m thrilled to share that cultivated meat will now be available for consumers in the U.S.,”  Dr. Uma Valeti, Upside’s CEO and founder, said in a statement. “This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table. It’s a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future — one that preserves choice and life. We are excited to launch with our signature, whole-textured Upside chicken and can’t wait for consumers to taste the future.”

Dominique Crenn, the three-Michelin-star chef, placed the first order of Upside’s cultivated chicken, and she plans to eventually serve it at her Bar Crenn restaurant in San Francisco. Upside also told Reuters that it has plans to expand to a new production facility that is “10 to 20 times larger” than its existing location, presumably to meet future demand for its chicken products.

“We are grateful for the FDA’s and USDA's thoughtful and rigorous review processes, which have enabled us to start bringing safe, delicious, and high-quality cultivated meat products to market in the U.S.,” Eric Schulze, PhD, Upside’s vice-president of global and scientific affairs, added. 

Upside wasn’t the only lab-grown meat company to receive governmental approval this week. Good Meat also got an official thumbs up from the USDA, so it will also be allowed to commercially produce and sell its lab-grown chicken. (The company already had the go-ahead to sell its products in Singapore which, as of this writing, is the only other country that allows cultivated meats to be sold to consumers.)

Like Upside, Good Meat already has a big-named first customer: An as-yet-unnamed Washington, D.C. restaurant operated by chef and humanitarian José Andrés will be the first to serve Good Meat’s cultivated chicken in the U.S.

And if and when you do end up ordering it, don’t be shocked if it, you know, tastes like chicken.

