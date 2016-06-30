Peek inside Animal and Jon & Vinny’s—two pillars of Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo's growing LA empire.
Talk to Jon and Vinny long enough and you’ll get the sense that they lead with the heart. When the chefs talk about their mentors, collaborators, peers and friends, it can seem like a nice disposition counts for as much as shrewd taste or business savvy. It’s probably that deep-seated goodness that has kept the two on brotherly terms for so many years—and what’s made their restaurants, including the eight-year-old flagship Animal, such fun places to hang out.
More Travel Ideas
Advertisement
Holidays & Occasions
Cuisines
Popular Ingredients
Subscribe
- Subscribe to Food & Wine
- Give a Gift Subscription
- Food & Wine Books
- Get Food & Wine iPad Edition
- Get F&W Mobile Apps
Clubs & Events
Contact
Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group
- Travel + Leisure
- Departures
- Centurion
- Site Map
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. © 2015 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.