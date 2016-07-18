In Salt & Straw founders Kim and Tyler Malek, Jon and Vinny see a bit of their own journey as out-of-town transplants making their way in Los Angeles. The Maleks built a reputation for celebrating Oregonian ingredients at their Portland operation, and they brought the same sourcing values to California when they expanded there in 2014. Lavender grown in Paso Robles, strawberries cultivated in Oxnard or tangy goat cheese made in Arcata find their way into flavors scooped at the three Salt & Straw outposts in LA.

Salt & Straw: Multiple locations; saltandstraw.com