Start with ice cream and end with sushi: LA marching orders from chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo.
In Salt & Straw founders Kim and Tyler Malek, Jon and Vinny see a bit of their own journey as out-of-town transplants making their way in Los Angeles. The Maleks built a reputation for celebrating Oregonian ingredients at their Portland operation, and they brought the same sourcing values to California when they expanded there in 2014. Lavender grown in Paso Robles, strawberries cultivated in Oxnard or tangy goat cheese made in Arcata find their way into flavors scooped at the three Salt & Straw outposts in LA.
Salt & Straw: Multiple locations; saltandstraw.com
More Travel Ideas
Advertisement
Holidays & Occasions
Cuisines
Popular Ingredients
Subscribe
- Subscribe to Food & Wine
- Give a Gift Subscription
- Food & Wine Books
- Get Food & Wine iPad Edition
- Get F&W Mobile Apps
Clubs & Events
Contact
Time Inc.
Affluent Media Group
- Travel + Leisure
- Departures
- Centurion
- Site Map
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. © 2015 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.