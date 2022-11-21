Gingerbread, Red Velvet, and Sugar Cookie Doughnuts His Krispy Kreme for the Holidays

Krispy Kreme never shies away from a chance to offer new varieties of doughnuts: Thanksgiving, Independence Day, summer in general… So of course, the question isn't if the doughnut chain will be releasing a special lineup of Christmas-themed treats, but instead what kind of doughnuts will they be. For this year's theme, Krispy Kreme is turning to the jolly old man: Santa.

Launching the day after Thanksgiving, November 25, the "Santa's Bake Shop" collection features three new doughnuts that Krispy Kreme says is "inspired by Santa himself and Mrs. Claus' recipe book" — alongside two returning fan favorites.

Krispy Kreme

Earning top-billing is a simple but classic Xmas flavor: The new Sugar Cookie Doughnut​ is described as "an Original Glazed doughnut iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.​" The second offering is based on another Christmas staple: The new Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut​ is "filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then and drizzled with gingerbread icing.​" Finally, the new Red Velvet Cake Doughnut is "a glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.​"

As far as the returners, welcome back the Santa Belly Doughnut and the Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut​. The former is "dipped in red icing and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece" while the latter is "an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.​"

And for drinks, Krispy Kreme has a new Sugar Cookie Latte and a Peppermint Mocha Latte, both of which are available hot, iced, or frozen.

"We're bringing the fun, flavors and joy of the Christmas season to life by turning Krispy Kreme shops into Santa’s Bake Shop," Dave Skena, the chain's global chief brand officer, stated. "We hope our fans pick up these delicious, fresh treats to share with family and friends at holiday gatherings."

The doughnuts in the Santa's Bake Shop collection are available individually or in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box. Customers looking for an extra deal are encouraged to head to Krispy Kreme on December 12 — aka, the "Day of the Dozens" in honor of the twelfth day of the twelfth month — where the purchase of any dozen doughnuts can be paired with an additional Original Glazed dozen for $1.