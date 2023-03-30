Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts on April 1 (Yes, Really)

The brand says this April Fools' Day promotion is no joke.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on March 30, 2023
Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts
Photo:

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Spring may officially be in the air, but if you're more of a "sweater weather" than "light jacket" person, then Krispy Kreme is the place for you this weekend. Fans of fall flavors don't need to spend their days wistfully counting down months until they can cozy things up again, as the coffee and doughnut chain is putting pumpkin spice back on the menu for two days only.

Teased yesterday on its social media accounts, Krispy Kreme used the much memed Saturday Night Live host and musical guest announcement (i.e. colored note cards on a cork board) to suggest that Saturday, April 1, would see the return of pumpkin spice in some form or another.

Of course, we've all been burned by brands before when it comes to majors announcements happening on or around the date of April 1. And wary commenters, justifiably, called out the potential for this being yet another fake-out from a company we used to trust. But today, Krispy Kreme confirmed to us to day that while this is indeed a stunt, it's not an April Fools' Day prank.

According to Krispy Kreme's official release, its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts will be available out of season for two days, April 1 and 2, at participating stores or via delivery. Sadly, if you're hoping to sip a PSL with your PSD (pumpkin spice doughnut), you're SOL. The brand confirmed to Food & Wine that no pumpkin spice beverages will be on the menu.

Still, if you're in the mood for warm autumnal flavors to pair with the warm spring weather, as the Krispy Kreme itself joked, this is one April Fools' Day promotion you can totally "fall" for.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Little Caesars Pretzel Crust Pizza
It's Official: Little Caesars’ Pretzel Crust Pizza Is Coming Back
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Canard
The Best Breakfast in Every State
images-sys-200810-a-wine-scams-confesses.jpg
Wine Scams: A Counterfeiter Confesses
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
Assorted meats at Publican Quality Meats
The Best Butcher Shops and Meat Markets in America
starbucks-psl-FT-blog0818.jpeg
Did This Starbucks Location Just Leak the PSL Return Date for 2020?
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
a plated slice of cherry pie
The Best Pie in Every State
Top Pop Culture Moments in Food
The 50 Biggest Pop Culture Food Moments of 2018
Wine Blending
How One Couple Learned Wine Blending in the French Coutryside
david-chang-ugly-delicious-netflix-blog218
Every Restaurant in David Chang's 'Ugly Delicious' Show on Netflix
Fried Food
The Best Fried Food in Every State
Patrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City
The One Thing You Have to Eat in Every State