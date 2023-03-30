Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts on April 1 (Yes, Really)

Spring may officially be in the air, but if you're more of a "sweater weather" than "light jacket" person, then Krispy Kreme is the place for you this weekend. Fans of fall flavors don't need to spend their days wistfully counting down months until they can cozy things up again, as the coffee and doughnut chain is putting pumpkin spice back on the menu for two days only.

Teased yesterday on its social media accounts, Krispy Kreme used the much memed Saturday Night Live host and musical guest announcement (i.e. colored note cards on a cork board) to suggest that Saturday, April 1, would see the return of pumpkin spice in some form or another.

Of course, we've all been burned by brands before when it comes to majors announcements happening on or around the date of April 1. And wary commenters, justifiably, called out the potential for this being yet another fake-out from a company we used to trust. But today, Krispy Kreme confirmed to us to day that while this is indeed a stunt, it's not an April Fools' Day prank.

According to Krispy Kreme's official release, its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnuts will be available out of season for two days, April 1 and 2, at participating stores or via delivery. Sadly, if you're hoping to sip a PSL with your PSD (pumpkin spice doughnut), you're SOL. The brand confirmed to Food & Wine that no pumpkin spice beverages will be on the menu.

Still, if you're in the mood for warm autumnal flavors to pair with the warm spring weather, as the Krispy Kreme itself joked, this is one April Fools' Day promotion you can totally "fall" for.

