Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts Are Here Whether You're Ready or Not

Sure, we may be in the thick of one of the hottest summers on record, but that doesn't mean autumn isn't right around the corner. You know where this is going: It's August, meaning it's the official start of pumpkin spice season. Beating everyone to the pumpkin-spiced punch this year is 7-Eleven, which debuted its pumpkin spice latte on August 1. But not far behind is Krispy Kreme, and if you're not quite ready for a cupful of hot espresso and milk just yet, the doughnut chain's gourd-tastic offerings might sound a bit sweeter, even in the sweltering heat.

Debuting today, Krispy Kreme customers can snag the new seasonal treat lineup of four doughnuts (two new and two returning) celebrating all things pumpkin spice.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Here is the official description of each doughnut, courtesy of Krispy Kreme:

NEW Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut swirled with decadent pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing, topped with a light dusting of cinnamon sugar.

NEW Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in rich maple icing and topped with perfectly crunchy candied pecan pieces.

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: A seasonal icon, this Original Glazed doughnut brings just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor in every melt-in-your-mouth bite.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: One of our most anticipated seasonal fan-favorites, this glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut is the perfect combination of crumbly cake and pumpkin spice flavor.

The addition of these doughnuts also rings in the return of Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee, both available hot or iced.

And not only will the doughnuts be available in-store and for online orders from Krispy Kreme shops, but they'll also be available as part of a six-pack found in select grocery stores (find your nearest location here).

Also, if we're being fair, Krispy Kreme technically was the first to debut a pumpkin-spiced anything for 2023 back in the spring when it brought the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut back for two days around April Fools Day. Only this gimmick was no joke.