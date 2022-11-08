Krispy Kreme's New Mini Doughnuts Taste Like Classic Holiday Pies

We're officially entering pie season, when family gatherings and holiday parties practically necessitate the baking (or buying) sharable desserts. But if you're not ready to commit to an entire slice — let alone entire pie dish — just to score a taste before dessert is served on Thanksgiving, then Krispy Kreme may have a shrunken-down solution for you: mini pie doughnuts.

Available as of this week, this pie-inspired collection is the chain's latest limited-edition iteration of the tinier takes on its classic doughnuts which joined the permanent menu in 2020 and were the canvas for another dessert theme last year. This time around, the topped and filled doughnuts represent four classic pie flavors found on many Thanksgiving dessert spreads.

Here are the new Thanksgiving pie flavors with descriptions provided by Krispy Kreme:

Mini Pecan Pie Doughnut: A mini Original Glazed doughnut topped with a gooey butter tart filling, chopped pecans and snickerdoodle cookie pieces.​

Mini Pumpkin Pie Doughnut: A mini doughnut with pumpkin pie filling, dipped in pumpkin pie spiced icing, and topped with snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a dollop of Kreme.​

Mini Lemon Kreme Pie Doughnut: A mini doughnut with lemon filling, dipped in icing, and topped with a dollop of Kreme and a dusting of powdered sugar.​

Mini Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut: A mini doughnut with apple filling, dipped in caramel-flavored icing, and topped with cinnamon, snickerdoodle cookie pieces and a drizzle of caramel-flavored icing.​



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

All four varieties, plus a few mini Original Glazed doughnuts, are only available in boxes of 16 and come in appropriately pie-like packaging. Price varies by location, but if you buy a 16-pack of the mini pie doughnuts on November 17 and 18, you can pick up an additional one dozen (full-sized) Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1.

Suppose you're also not ready to commit to either an entire pie or entire box of mini pie doughnuts, what then? Well, if you happen to be reading this on Tuesday, November 8, you can head into Krispy Kreme for an Election Day special of one free Original Glazed doughnut per customer, no purchase necessary. And on Friday, November 11, veterans will be treated to a free doughnut of their choice and small hot or iced brewed coffee as a way of saying thanks.