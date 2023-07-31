Everyone's a Winner: Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts for Losing Lottery Tickets

Whether it's a sign of inflation or just a sign of desperate times, the lottery has been hitting some pretty big numbers lately. Of the 10 largest Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, six were within the past three years and all were within the last decade. Holding the top spot as the biggest jackpot ever won is the $2.04 billion that someone in California nabbed with a winning ticket in November of 2022. And while this week's $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is barely half that, whatever amount ends this streak is still sure to land on the list.

But let's face it: The odds of winning the lottery are astronomical. Luckily, the odds of buying a lottery ticket and winning a free doughnut are 1:1. Krispy Kreme is offering a Mega Glaze Days deal, letting everyone cash in with a free Original Glazed Doughnut just by showing up with a lottery ticket, loser or not.

"Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans," the brand quipped in its announcement. "There’s probably a billion reasons we love them so much. So, this week we want them all to win some 'dough.'"

To redeem the offer, all you need to do is show up to any participating Krispy Kreme location nationwide on either Tuesday, August 1 or Wednesday, August 2 with a lottery ticket from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing or, even more generously, any losing lottery ticket at all. They'll even accept lottery tickets presented on a mobile phone app, if your state allows online lottery tickets. And there's no additional purchase necessary, either (except, you know, the lotto ticket).

While Krispy Kreme is focused on treating all of us who don't fare so well, we're eager to see if the person who does walk away with over a billion dollars still tries to use their winning ticket to score a free doughnut. Should that even be allowed? It's not like they can't afford one.

