If you're old enough to remember when M&M's Minis came out in 1997, then there's little doubt you also have a visceral memory of popping open their cylindrical packaging and pouring your first mouthful of those tinier-than-usual candy morsels. And if you're looking to take that sensation to the next level, then Krispy Kreme may have just released the doughnut for you.

The coffee and doughnut chain has teamed up with M&M's for the first time (in the United States, at least) to release a line of four regular- and mini-sized doughnuts featuring — or even masquerading as — the iconic letter M-emblazoned candies. Central to that collaboration is a doughnut decorated to look like a giant M&M's candy, but stuffed with a bunch of M&M's Minis (think: those candy "surprise" cakes you've seen all over social media).

Here are the descriptions of the M&M's doughnuts lineup, as provided by Krispy Kreme:

Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M's: A one-of-a-kind doughnut inspired by classic red M&M's, packed with M&M's Minis Milk Chocolate Candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic "M" candy piece.

Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M's: An Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M's Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M's: A doughnut filled to the brim with decadent Peanut Butter Kreme Filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, generously garnished with chopped M&M's Peanut Chocolate Candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle.

Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M's: A Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M's Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

The M&M's doughnuts are available at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide as of July 17. The full-sized doughnuts can be purchased individually or as a specialty dozen (which also includes four Original Glazed doughnuts), and the mini doughnut is available in packs of three or as part of assorted packs of 16. Six-packs of M&M's doughnuts will also be available at grocery store locations, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern, and others. (Find your local retailer on the krispykreme.com.)

If there's one thing the Krispy Kreme kitchen seems to love, it's stuffing other sweet treats into its doughnuts. Earlier this year, the team released a doughnut stuffed with a Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookie as part of a cookie-themed collaboration, following last year's Twix Bar-stuffed doughnut.

