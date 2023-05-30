How to Score Free Krispy Kreme on National Doughnut Day

The offer is only good on Friday, June 2.

By
Sabrina Medora
Sabrina Medora

Sabrina Medora is a freelance food writer and editor based in San Diego. Medora is the founder of Un-Plated a national platform dedicated to telling stories that celebrate the unsung heroes of the restaurant industry. Her work has appeared in Eater, The Kitchn, Plate Magazine, Wine Enthusiast, San Diego Magazine, and others.

Published on May 30, 2023
Krispy Kreme has never been one to shy away from treating its fans to its signature hot and fresh doughnuts for special occasions and this year is no exception. Doughnut devotees celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2, can get a free doughnut of their choosing — no purchase necessary — at the beloved coffee and doughnut chain.

In 1938, The Salvation Army in Chicago officially declared the first Friday in June National Doughnut Day in an attempt to raise funds during The Great Depression. The idea was inspired by nearly 250 Salvation Army officers, dubbed the “Donut Lassies,” who established field bases near the front lines in France during World War I. The Donut Lassies offered essential goods as well as hot coffee and freshly-baked doughnuts to the soldiers. The humble, ring-shaped confection became a symbol of warmth and hope during bleak times. Krispy Kreme, established in 1937, carries on the tradition of spreading happiness through doughnuts and philanthropy.

This Doughnut Day, you can take your pick of any doughnut from the traditional flavor lineup Krispy Kreme has also brought back four fan-favorite limited flavors for the occasion: Banana Pudding, Key Lime Pie, Strawberries & Kreme, and Chocolate Kreme.

“Our fans look forward to celebrating National Doughnut Day every year with family, friends and co-workers, and they really enjoy getting their favorite doughnut—any doughnut—for free!” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena, said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to a sweet celebration with everyone.”

The Original Glazed doughnut that put Krispy Kreme on the map (in over 30 countries, as a matter of fact), is also having a special moment for National Doughnut Day. Guests that purchase a dozen of any flavor doughnut will receive a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just two dollars.

National Doughnut Day deals will be celebrated in every Krispy Kreme store across the country, as well as via drive-thru and online ordering, so you can get the “most awesome doughnuts on the planet” any way you choose.

