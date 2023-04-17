Krispy Kreme's doughnuts are getting cookie-fied once again. The chain is teaming up with longtime collaborators Oreo and Chips Ahoy to debut a sweet new slate of doughnut flavors rolling out this week.

The Cookie Blast collection features four new doughnuts and, though the brands have worked together before, features two full-sized Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies stuffed inside, the first time the doughnut chain has featured the Chewy version of the cookie brand's products.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Here are descriptions of all four new doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme:

Oreo and Chips Ahoy Cookie Blast Doughnut: a crazy explosion of cookies! This doughnut is filled with two Chips Ahoy chewy cookies and Oreo cookies & Kreme filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with an Oreo Cookies and Kreme™ dollop and one mini Oreo cookie and one mini Chips Ahoy cookie.

a crazy explosion of cookies! This doughnut is filled with two Chips Ahoy chewy cookies and Oreo cookies & Kreme filling, then dipped in cookie dough icing and a blend of Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookie pieces. Finally, it’s decorated with an Oreo Cookies and Kreme™ dollop and one mini Oreo cookie and one mini Chips Ahoy cookie. Chips Ahoy Candy Blasts Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy gems and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy cookie pieces, milk chocolate candy gems and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Chips Ahoy Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Chips Ahoy cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with Chips Ahoy mini cookies.

A doughnut filled with Chips Ahoy cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with cookie dough icing, and topped with Chips Ahoy mini cookies. Oreo Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut: A doughnut filled with Oreo cookies and Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo cookie pieces and drizzled in icing.

"Imagine your favorite doughnut with two Chips Ahoy cookies inside it. We made that a reality. Our new Cookie Blast collection in partnership with Chips Ahoy and Oreo will blow away cookie and doughnut lovers," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said.

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to collaboration, having worked with cookie brands like Nutter Butter, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Good Humor ice cream treat, and Popsicle-inspired doughnuts. They've even stuffed an entire Twix bar into a doughnut before.

The limited-time Cookie Blast doughnut collection is available nationwide in Krispy Kreme stores and for delivery today, April 17. They can also be found in six-packs at select grocery stores. Find those retailers at krispykreme.com/locate.

But that's not the only big thing happening at Krispy Kreme this week: For Tax Day, April 18, customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts can score an additional Original Glazed dozen for just the cost of the sales tax.