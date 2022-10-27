There’s nothing like a bubbly soup or stew when it’s cold out — especially when it’s served to you individually with a browned cheesy garnish, or a crispy and flakey puff pastry topping. That’s why everyone needs soup crocks in their cookware collection, and these discounted ones from Kook are not only designed to serve savory and sweet comfort foods, but they also have a design that’s perfect for fall.

These crocks are just the thing for dishes like French onion soup, pot pie, chili, butternut squash soup, individual casseroles, or even desserts like crisps and cobblers. They have an 18-ounce capacity, which is just over 2 cups. The set also comes with four pieces, so it’s perfect to snap up one or two to feed your family or a crowd while it’s 40% off.

To buy: Kook 4-Piece Ceramic Soup Crock Set, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com

Since they’re made from ceramic stoneware, they can go from the oven to the microwave to the dishwasher, and even the freezer with no worry. They’re also safe for broiling, which is key for those crispy or browned tops. They’re easy to transport too thanks to their handles.

“I bought these for French Onion Soup, and they went perfectly from countertop to broiler to dishwasher,” an Amazon shopper wrote. “So cute and just the perfect size! Wound up using them for all types of soups.”

Others describe how they use them for all types of dishes, including pot pies, stews, and biryani, and one even said they remind them of what they’d see in restaurants.

In fact, their design impressed several reviewers. Shaped like mini cauldrons, the crocks feature a warm autumnal color shift that’s perfect to celebrate the natural hues of the season. The bottom is a soft creamy white, followed by a mustardy rich yellow, then a rusty burnt orange at the top and on the handles to round out the trio of shades.

“I love the look of these ceramic bowls,” one wrote. “It makes me think of hot soup on a cold fall day, the colors changing outside the window and you inside, sitting, curled up in a blanket with a hot bowl of stew.”

For an equally show-stopping and cozy serveware piece, whether for the holidays or for a lazy Sunday, snap up this Kook 4-Piece Soup Crock Set while it’s 40% off.

