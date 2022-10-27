This Four-Piece Set of Soup Crocks Is Only $30, and Shoppers Use It for All of Their Cozy Comfort Foods

The colors make them double as fall decor, too.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

French Onion Soup Crocks
Photo:

Amazon

There’s nothing like a bubbly soup or stew when it’s cold out — especially when it’s served to you individually with a browned cheesy garnish, or a crispy and flakey puff pastry topping. That’s why everyone needs soup crocks in their cookware collection, and these discounted ones from Kook are not only designed to serve savory and sweet comfort foods, but they also have a design that’s perfect for fall. 

These crocks are just the thing for dishes like French onion soup, pot pie, chili, butternut squash soup, individual casseroles, or even desserts like crisps and cobblers. They have an 18-ounce capacity, which is just over 2 cups. The set also comes with four pieces, so it’s perfect to snap up one or two to feed your family or a crowd while it’s 40% off.

French Onion Soup Crocks

Amazon


To buy: Kook 4-Piece Ceramic Soup Crock Set, $30 (originally $50) at amazon.com  

Since they’re made from ceramic stoneware, they can go from the oven to the microwave to the dishwasher, and even the freezer with no worry. They’re also safe for broiling, which is key for those crispy or browned tops. They’re easy to transport too thanks to their handles. 

“I bought these for French Onion Soup, and they went perfectly from countertop to broiler to dishwasher,” an Amazon shopper wrote. “So cute and just the perfect size! Wound up using them for all types of soups.” 

Others describe how they use them for all types of dishes, including pot pies, stews, and biryani, and one even said they remind them of what they’d see in restaurants.

RELATED: KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day

In fact, their design impressed several reviewers. Shaped like mini cauldrons, the crocks feature a warm autumnal color shift that’s perfect to celebrate the natural hues of the season. The bottom is a soft creamy white, followed by a mustardy rich yellow, then a rusty burnt orange at the top and on the handles to round out the trio of shades.  

“I love the look of these ceramic bowls,” one wrote. “It makes me think of hot soup on a cold fall day, the colors changing outside the window and you inside, sitting, curled up in a blanket with a hot bowl of stew.”

For an equally show-stopping and cozy serveware piece, whether for the holidays or for a lazy Sunday, snap up this Kook 4-Piece Soup Crock Set while it’s 40% off. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ina Garten Williams Sonoma Thanksgiving Favorites
Ina Garten Shared Her Cookware and Tabletop Essentials with Williams Sonoma, and These Are Our Favorites
Pyrex 3 Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set
I've Had This Pyrex Measuring Cup Set for Years, and Over 45,500 Shoppers Agree It's the Best Out There
Best Tagines of 2022
The 12 Best Tagines of 2022
Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Stockpot
Shoppers Dub This Le Creuset Cookware the ‘Most Impressive Stock Pot,’ and It’s on Sale for $92
Amazon Prime Editor Deals Tout New
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Kitchen Finds I'm Buying Before the October Amazon Prime Day Ends
Wayfair Wayday Kitchen Sale Tout
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day
Potholders Tout
This $10 Trivet Set Is a Smart Investment for Protecting Your Countertops and Tables
Sur la Table Harvest Table
Leaf-Shaped Plates, Pumpkin Salt and Pepper Shakers, and More Festive Fall Finds from Sur La Table Are on Sale
Magic Bullet Blender
Why This $30 Personal Blender Will Be Your Secret Weapon for Holiday Hosting
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Dutch Oven With Loop Handles and Cast Iron Cover, 7 Quart
Lodge's Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is a Guaranteed Kitchen Workhorse for Fall and Winter, and It's 38% Off
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
It's Officially Soup and Stew Season, and This Crockpot Slow Cooker Is Almost Half Off Right Now
Amazon Prime kitchen tools
These 28 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
Amazon Prime Bakeware Deals
18 Must-Have Bakeware Deals to Buy During Amazon's Early Access Sale, According to a Pastry Pro
Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Rubbermaid's Top-Rated Food Storage Containers Are a Smart Buy for Leftovers and Meal Prep, and They're 42% Off
Post Event Day Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime Badge Lifestyle
Cast Iron Cookware from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Is Up to 43% Off for Prime Early Access Sale