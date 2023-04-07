The ‘No-Effort’ Pizza Cutter I’ve Seen All Over My Socials Is 50% Off, and It Might Finally Be Time to Grab It

I eat pizza at least once a week. If I'm not buying it from my favorite slice shop in Jersey, then I'm making it myself. It's a standout meal either way, but there's no denying that slicing through the glutenous dough is a challenge.

That's why this pizza cutter caught my attention. I'd seen a few people on my TikTok and YouTube feeds use it to slice up flatbreads and pizzas they'd made, or to cut those few areas the restaurant might have missed. It supposedly makes "no-effort" cuts, according to the brand. I haven't snapped it up yet, but, it might just be time now that I see it's 50% off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel, $10 (originally $20) at amazon.com

This nifty little pizza wheel isn’t too different from what we’re used to. It has the same circular stainless steel blade made to roll over the dough. What sets it apart, however, is the fact that there’s no long handle to hold onto.

Instead, there’s a comfy cover over the cutting wheel that fits perfectly into your palm. Rather than using your hand and wrist to slice at an angle like a typical cutter, you’ll be able to use vertical pressure to cut through the pizza with way less effort, according to the brand. To help, the handle is non-slip and has a divot towards the place to place your fingers without them sliding down.

The slicer’s design addresses another issue I’ve found with typical pizza cutters: how hard they are to store. Since this one has no long handle, it’ll likely tuck away into any drawer with more ease. It also has a built-in protective guard that slides over the blade. Since it is part of the wheel, it is harder to misplace it. And, when it comes to cleaning, the entire thing can be safely disassembled and popped in the dishwasher. Snap up the green for the highest discount, or grab the blue or red on sale too.

The cutter has garnered upwards of 31,100 perfect ratings, with shoppers confirming just how much easier it is to cut their favorite pizzas with the tool. “A vast improvement over the old style with the handle and permanently exposed blade,” one person wrote in their review, adding that it’s a breeze to use, plus it disassembles and reassembles with little effort.

“Slices through any pizza with ease,” another wrote. “The design makes it easy to cut through even fairly crisp and well-cooked crusts without displacing the toppings,” a third user added. Others even called out that they saw it on their TikTok too, and just had to try it for themselves.

Like some of my favorite food influencers and these happy Amazon shoppers, I’ll finally be able to slice through all of my favorite styles of pizza with ease once I grab this Kitchy cutter. And, now that it’s 50% off, it’s truly tough to pass up.

At the time of publishing, the price was $10.