What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Target Secretly Slashed Prices on Tons of KitchenAid Cooking Must-Haves, Including Stand Mixers and Blenders And many come in KitchenAid’s signature colors. By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington If there’s one brand that’s known for making your time spent in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable, it’s KitchenAid. It’s literally written in the brand’s name. Perhaps its most well-known appliance is the stand mixer — a bakeware must-have — which you can often find on sale at Target (and it’s on sale now). But what you may not know is that hiding in Target’s sale section is an array of other KitchenAid appliances, cookware, and kitchen accessories, and right now you can get them for up to 33% off. In addition to the brand’s shopper-loved Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, which is currently $130 off in four colors, Target has a variety of other KitchenAid essentials and gadgets to upgrade your current kitchenware collection. Look for items like blenders (automatic and hand-held), air fryers, skillets, measuring spoons, and so much more. And like many KitchenAid finds, they come in vibrant colors so you can coordinate with your home’s decor. Here are some of the best deals on KitchenAid items at Target right now, but be sure to grab your favorites while they’re still on sale. The Best KitchenAid Deals at Target Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $270 (originally $400) Three-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Set, $190 (originally $220) KitchenAid Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Blender, $220 (originally $300) KitchenAid Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill Pan, $28 (originally $40) KitchenAid Variable-Speed Hand Blender, $50 (originally $60) KitchenAid Two-Pack Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillets, $28 (originally $40) KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven With Air Fry, $190 (originally $220) KitchenAid Measuring Set, $12 (originally $14) KitchenAid Two-Piece Bamboo Spatula Set, $11 (originally $13) KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $90 (originally $110) KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Target To buy: $270 (originally $400) at target.com The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is one of those splurge items that you don’t realize how much you need until you start using it. Target has a number of deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers right now, including this Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head, which is on sale for 33% off in four colors. It features 10 speeds and can accommodate a number of attachments . The mixer is also on sale in the classic style in white for just $240, or grab the Target-exclusive Hearth & Hand with Magnolia style which is 22% off right now and comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl. Shoppers say the mixer is “very powerful” and that it has “really lived up to its hype.” KitchenAid Three-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Set Target To buy: $190 (originally $220) at target.com While the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is ideal for any baker, another big benefit to the appliance is that it’s compatible with a variety of easy-to-use attachments. One of these includes the three-piece pasta roller and cutter set, which fits on any type of KitchenAid Stand Mixer and is currently $30 off. The stainless steel attachments easily roll and cut smooth pasta dough, and the roller features eight settings to achieve your desired thickness. The set also comes with a spaghetti cutter and fettuccine cutter, plus a cleaning brush to keep the accessories in good shape. One shopper shared that making “homemade pasta was never easier” thanks to this set. KitchenAid Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Blender Target To buy: $220 (originally $300) at target.com Another KitchenAid collab with Joanna Gaines’ brand at Target, this blender has a soft start feature to avoid splatters, and is designed with an Intelli-Speed Motor Control sensor that detects the ingredients to keep a consistent and appropriate blending speed. The blender is also designed with a five-speed dial along with three preset modes for making smoothies, crushed ice, or icy drinks. KitchenAid Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill Pan Target To buy: $28 (originally $40) at target.com KitchenAid’s cookware is also on sale, including this pan for indoor grilling. The grill pan has raised ridges to achieve perfect grill marks without the need to go outside, and the nonstick anodized aluminum material offers quick heat distribution for even cooking. It’s also designed with a silicone handle that stays cool to the touch and can withstand up to 400°F. KitchenAid Variable-Speed Hand Blender Target To buy: $50 (originally $60) at target.com Hand blenders also get the sale treatment in KitchenAid’s options, including this space-saving find that can make smoothies, soups, sauces, and much more, and best of all it weighs just 2 pounds. The hand blender has three speeds, an 8-inch removable attachment for comfortable blending, and a four point stainless steel blade that one shopper said “even chops up baby carrots with no problem.” Another shopper shared that they used the lightweight blender to “create creamy foam in their coffee.” Grab it in five KitchenAid signature colors including red, matte black, ice blue, and more. If none of these piqued your interest, there are tons of other KitchenAid finds on sale at Target right now, so keep scrolling to see more of our top picks to add to your cart today. Target To buy: KitchenAid Two-Pack Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillets, $28 (originally $40) at target.com Target To buy: KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven With Air Fry, $190 (originally $220) at target.com Target To buy: KitchenAid Measuring Set, $12 (originally $14) at target.com Target To buy: KitchenAid Two-Piece Bamboo Spatula Set, $11 (originally $13) at target.com Target To buy: KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $90 (originally $110) at target.com