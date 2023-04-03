The vegetable peeler is one of the most humble tools in your kitchen. It seems like a unitasker at first glance. You probably only grab it a few times a month, when you need to peel carrots or potatoes, throw it back in the drawer, and forget about it. But, the vegetable peeler is small yet mighty. Its secret power, in my opinion, is that it actually produces perfect slices of cheddar and parmesan.

Through a very informal poll on Twitter, I discovered that there are few people who know about this alternative use for a vegetable peeler. Some people even recommended that I use a cheese slicer instead, but I disagree. There’s no reason to buy an extra tool that will only end up floating around your drawers. A vegetable peeler provides the same service just as effectively. And right now, this sleek, sturdy version from KitchenAid is just $8 on Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Peeler, $8 (originally $10) at amazon.com



When it comes to slicing cheese, a fruit and vegetable peeler works best with big blocks of parmesan and cheddar. The blade slides smoothly across the surface of the cheese without catching, and produces thin, light cheese slices that have a variety of uses.

I particularly like to pile them on top of bread for grilled cheese. However, I’ve assembled personal cheese plates with crackers and sliced salami, alongside these rectangular cheese slices. When I use it with parmesan cheese the papery slices can tossed onto salad or a bowl of pasta. And as a bonus you can use it to slice ribbons of cold butter off the stick — the perfect compliment to a piece of crunchy, hot bread.

This particular version from KitchenAid features a stainless steel, rust-resistant blade and it’s dishwasher-safe, which is great because the sharp edge of a peeler can be tricky to clean by hand. Plus, the handle is comfortable to hold. A vegetable peeler doesn’t need a lot of bells and whistles to work well, but these small details make this one all the more appealing.

If you like to snack on cheese, but don’t have a ton of room for extra kitchen tools or just want to cut down on superfluous products, skip the cheese slicer. Grab this KitchenAid vegetable peeler instead. It works well on carrots, but is perfect for butter and cheese, too. And for just $8 you’ll be surprised, and pleased, with its versatility.

At the time of publishing, the price was $8.

