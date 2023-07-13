You Can Score Deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers and Blenders Even Though Amazon Prime Day Is Over

I look back on the days before I owned a KitchenAid stand mixer with a mix of awe and horror. I mixed so much batter by hand or with a wooden spoon, or I used my hand mixer which after holding it over long periods of time made my wrists ache. I waited years to buy a KitchenAid stand mixer, and when I got one it cut down drastically on the amount of manual labor I perform in the kitchen. But I understand why I hesitated — after all, it is a big splurge.

If you have been hesitating to buy your own stand mixer, consider this: Right now, KitchenAid 3.5-quart stand mixers are just $300 — $80 off the original price. And that’s great news because these coveted appliances rarely go on sale.

A KitchenAid stand mixer is undoubtedly worth the price thanks to the powerful motor that can tackle nearly all baking projects with speed and efficiency. In my experience it's more effective than hand mixing because it combines all the ingredients evenly — you just set it to your desired speed and go about other tasks as it works its magic.

And the mini version is extra appealing because it’s actually smaller and lighter than the original version — it measures 7.8- by 12.3- by 12.3-inches and weighs 14 pounds versus 26 pounds. So it’s easier to lift, and doesn’t take up as much counter space if you’re working in a small kitchen. And right now, you can grab it in a ton of different colors, including empire red, contour silver, matte black, ice, cast iron black, and white.

Its size aside, the mini KitchenAid stand mixer functions the exact same way as the original. It has ten speed settings to accommodate a wide variety of recipes, and it comes with both the whisk and beater attachments. According to the brand, the 3.5-quart bowl can make up to five dozen cookies at a time — that's still a high volume, even if you have a family that loves sweets.

Another reason that the KitchenAid stand mixer is a worthy investment is that it's made from incredibly durable stainless steel. It’s built to last for decades, if not generations, so you can use it for years and then pass it down to the next person in your life who has a passion for baking. And one of my favorite things about this stand mixer is that the bowl and the surface of the mixer itself are effortless to wipe clean or flour and other splatters when you’re done using. It’s never been a chore to keep clean.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this stand mixer. One shopper who bought it because they wanted to be able to multitask in the kitchen instead of holding onto a hand mixer the entire time,” wrote that it fits “on my counter and under the cabinets,” and added that it’s “totally worth the investment.”

Another shopper wrote that it is “small enough to tuck into a corner on my countertop and powerful enough to easily handle single batches of cookies and mashed potatoes.”

If you’ve been eyeing the KitchenAid stand mixer, don’t wait another second. Right now, the mini version is just $300, and it’s a splurge you won’t regret.

