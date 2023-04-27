KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Dish Rack Can Fit an 'Incredible Amount of Dishware,' and It's 44% Off at Amazon

That's just $47.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on April 27, 2023

KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack, Light Grey
A necessary chore in the kitchen that goes along with cooking, baking, and eating is the dreaded pile of dishes left after. It’s astounding just how many pans, utensils, plates, and bowls can accumulate so quickly. 

There’s no option but to get to it and tackle the task of getting these dirty dishes washed. Not everything can be placed in the dishwasher, and sometimes you know you will need to use that pan or utensil sooner than it takes to run a cycle. 

The best solution for these times is to enlist the help of a dish drying rack. A great dish rack will allow your dishes and other cooking utensils to air-dry and stay neatly organized, giving you plenty of room to wash the rest. And right now, a great option is available at 44% off at Amazon

KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack, Light Grey

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack, $47 (originally $85) at amazon.com

This dish rack from KitchenAid sits up on feet encased in a soft material to keep from scratching your kitchen counter. It is large enough (it measures 14.96- by 20- by 7-inches)  to accommodate pots and pans, with slots to keep plates and pan lids neatly organized. It even has a section for holding coffee cups securely. 

There is a built-in caddy for silverware and other utensils that is easily removable for cleaning. But one of the best features is the self-draining board, which ensures water runs off the rack and directly into the sink. 

This drying rack has acquired over 13,900 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers highly recommending it for its ability to hold a lot of items, including larger pieces. One reviewer wrote that this dish rack will “fit incredible amounts of dishware” and added that it “holds things properly.” Another shopper wrote, “It can hold a lot of stuff,” and added that “it can even fit large items like baking sheets and pans securely.” 

A third reviewer wrote, “It holds so much” and also said that they love how well the drain tray works.

While washing dishes is a dreaded kitchen chore, this dish rack will help alleviate some of the tediousness. And right now, it is only $47 at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing the price was $47.

