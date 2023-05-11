Don't Wait: You Can Get a Classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at the Lowest Price It’s Been All Year

When I started teaching myself to bake seven years ago, I used only a spatula, a hand mixer, or my hands to make everything. There is a certain amount of pleasure in baking almost entirely by hand, but to be honest, even with a hand mixer, my wrists and back ached. I knew that if I wanted to bake more I would need an appliance that could take on more of the heavy lifting. About a year into my baking journey, I bought a KitchenAid stand mixer. It was one the best decisions I ever made.

If you have been coveting a KitchenAid stand mixer for yourself, this is the perfect time to pick one up. Right now, this Classic Series KitchenAid Stand Mixer is on sale for just $240, the lowest price it's been available at all year.

Amazon

To buy: 4.5-Quart Classic Series KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $240 (originally $330) at amazon.com

This KitchenAid stand mixer is built to last. It’s made from durable stainless steel and metal, which is not only easy to wipe clean but ensures that you will be able to use it for decades. Measuring 14.1- by 8.7- by 13.9-inches, it will probably need to be stored under your sink to free up kitchen space when you’re not using it. And while KitchenAid stand mixers tend to be on the heavier side (this one is 22 pounds), the powerful motor makes the extra weight worth it.

I think the size is perfect. The Classic Series has a 4.5-quart capacity, big enough to make 96 cookies at a time. And it features a 10-speed range, to achieve perfect incorporation of your ingredients no matter what baking task it takes on. The lowest speed is great for gently folding a brownie batter together, while a speed of around eight is ideal for whipping heavy cream.

The Classic Series KitchenAid comes with three essential accessories. The flat beater is better for mixing cake and cookie batters, as well as buttercream frosting. The whisk is meant for whipping cream and egg whites, and creaming together butter and sugar. And lastly, the dough hook is designed to knead dough.

This stand mixer earned more than 6,400 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to it's easy to use design and versatility. One shopper who replaced their old stand mixer with this one called it a “game-changer,” and added that “mixing dough and batter is so much easier now.”

A second reviewer who marveled at how heavy-duty this stand mixer is wrote, “My mixer is over 20 years old and still works like brand new.”

A KitchenAid stand mixer is one of the wisest purchases a home baker, whether amateur or experienced, can make. This is the perfect time to grab your own — just hurry before this sale ends.

At the time of publishing, the price was $240.

