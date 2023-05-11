Don't Wait: You Can Get a Classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer at the Lowest Price It’s Been All Year

It’s only $240.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

KitchenAid stand mixer sale TOUT
Photo:

Amazon

When I started teaching myself to bake seven years ago, I used only a spatula, a hand mixer, or my hands to make everything. There is a certain amount of pleasure in baking almost entirely by hand, but to be honest, even with a hand mixer, my wrists and back ached. I knew that if I wanted to bake more I would need an appliance that could take on more of the heavy lifting. About a year into my baking journey, I bought a KitchenAid stand mixer. It was one the best decisions I ever made. 

If you have been coveting a KitchenAid stand mixer for yourself, this is the perfect time to pick one up. Right now, this Classic Series KitchenAid Stand Mixer is on sale for just $240, the lowest price it's been available at all year. 

KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: 4.5-Quart Classic Series KitchenAid Stand Mixer, $240 (originally $330) at amazon.com

This KitchenAid stand mixer is built to last. It’s made from durable stainless steel and metal, which is not only easy to wipe clean but ensures that you will be able to use it for decades. Measuring 14.1- by 8.7- by 13.9-inches, it will probably need to be stored under your sink to free up kitchen space when you’re not using it. And while KitchenAid stand mixers tend to be on the heavier side (this one is 22 pounds), the powerful motor makes the extra weight worth it. 

I think the size is perfect. The Classic Series has a 4.5-quart capacity, big enough to make 96 cookies at a time. And it features a 10-speed range, to achieve perfect incorporation of your ingredients no matter what baking task it takes on. The lowest speed is great for gently folding a brownie batter together, while a speed of around eight is ideal for whipping heavy cream. 

The Classic Series KitchenAid comes with three essential accessories. The flat beater is better for mixing cake and cookie batters, as well as buttercream frosting. The whisk is meant for whipping cream and egg whites, and creaming together butter and sugar. And lastly, the dough hook is designed to knead dough. 

This stand mixer earned more than 6,400 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to it's easy to use design and versatility. One shopper who replaced their old stand mixer with this one called it a “game-changer,” and added that “mixing dough and batter is so much easier now.”

A second reviewer who marveled at how heavy-duty this stand mixer is wrote, “My mixer is over 20 years old and still works like brand new.” 

A KitchenAid stand mixer is one of the wisest purchases a home baker, whether amateur or experienced, can make. This is the perfect time to grab your own — just hurry before this sale ends. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $240. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Teacher Appreciation Mugs Roundup Tout
Teachers Deserve More Than a Week—These 5 Marked-Down Mugs Make A+ End-of-Year Gifts
Whall Stainless Steel Toaster Tout
Hurry! This 4-Slice Toaster Is More Than 80% Off at Amazon Right Now
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals tout
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals
Related Articles
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer Tout
Hurry: Target Just Slashed $150 Off KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Mixer for 1 More Day
Editor-Loved Roundup: what we're eyeing this month TOUT
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Items, and These Are the 7 Pieces Worth Grabbing at Amazon This Month
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Tout
9 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts from Amazon Guaranteed to Arrive on Time
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals tout
New Items from Nespresso, KitchenAid, and More Just Landed on Amazon, and Here Are the 10 Best Deals
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker Tout
This Is My Favorite Speaker for Cooking or Hanging by the Pool, and It's on Sale Right Now
Best Stand Mixer
The 6 Best Stand Mixers for 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Hand Mixers
The 5 Best Hand Mixers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Kitchen Outlet Deals TOUT
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Hiding Deals on Calphalon, Breville, KitchenAid, and More—Up to 64% Off
Amazon Kitchenware Deals Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access These 9 Amazing Kitchenware Deals, and Prices Start at Just $8
Mother's Day kitchen stool Tout
The Best Gift I Ever Got as a Mom Is This Stool That Lets Me Spend More Time with My Daughter in the Kitchen
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfairâs Massive Way Day Sale Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Combing Through Kitchen Deals, and This Is What You Need to Grab from Wayfair’s Massive Way Day Sale
Greenpan Sale Tout
Save Over $250 on GreenPan's Popular Nonstick Skillet Sets Thanks to a Massive Site-Wide Sale
Pyrex 2-Piece Glass Pie Plate Set Tout
I've Baked 100+ Pies in These Glass Pyrex Pie Plates, and They Still Look as Good as New
Gifts for Baker
The 23 Best Gifts for Bakers, From Beginner to Pro
Mothers Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Quietly Launched Its Mother's Day Gift Guide—Shop 33 of the Best Kitchen Picks at Every Price Point
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
Score This Coveted Mini KitchenAid on Sale Ahead of Baking Season