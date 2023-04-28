Hurry: Target Just Slashed $150 Off KitchenAid's Shopper-Loved Mixer for 1 More Day

If there’s any piece of cookware that’s a must-have in your kitchen, it’s the KitchenAid stand mixer. It’s almost a rite of passage to snag one for a wedding, and the appliance is so shiny and pretty that it can double as decor on your countertop — if you have the extra space, of course. Plus, with so many colors available, it’s easy to coordinate with your kitchen’s style.

The downside to the stand mixer is that it can be pricey.The good news is we just spotted a huge deal on the KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer at Target, but the sale only lasts only one more day, ending April 29. Right now, you can grab the KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $150 off, bringing the price down from $450 to $300.

To buy: KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $450) at target.com



Target

The multi-use product has double the power and 10% more capacity than the popular KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer, with a three-point locking design so the bowl stays put when you’re mixing even the heaviest or most dense ingredients. You can choose between 11 power speeds depending on what you’re preparing, from the slowest half-speed setting for gently folding soft ingredients like eggs or fruit without overmixing, to the highest 10-power speed for whipping mashed potatoes or cream. Use the additional settings for kneading dough, mixing cake batter, or mashing vegetables.

The Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip. For convenience, all of the included parts are dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to worry about extra time spent cleaning after you’ve finished preparing your creation.

Target

To buy: KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $450) at target.com



If you want to get even more creative during your cooking or baking journey, the Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is compatible with more than 10 KitchenAid attachments. Find a pasta roller for homemade linguine, slicer and shredder for cheeses or vegetables, spiralizer for veggie noodles, ice cream maker, and much more.

There are five colors currently available and on sale for 33% off at Target, including onyx black, black matte, silver, red, and the light blue ice. The must-have mixer also has near-perfect reviews, with one shopper sharing that the lift bowl has “so much power” and is “amazing.” Another shopper echoed that, calling it a “true workhorse in the kitchen.” They said it is “well-built and designed to last,” while adding that “one of the standout features is its powerful motor.” The shopper also shared that it has a “simple, intuitive design.”

Target

To buy: KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $450) at target.com



If you’ve been eyeing a KitchenAid mixer and waiting for the right opportunity to buy one, now is an ideal time. Grab the professional-level KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in one of five colors while it’s $150 off at Target, for just one more day.

Target

To buy: KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $450) at target.com



Target

To buy: KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $450) at target.com

