Hang On, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Espresso Machines, and Mixing Bowls Are Up to 64% Off Right Now

Plus more accessories like oven mitts, whisks, pizza wheel cutters starting at $7.

Published on November 1, 2022

KitchenAid
Photo:

Amazon

What do delicious gingersnap cookies, spiced pumpkin bread, and warm apple pie all have in common? They’re all dishes we look forward to around the holiday season. And any experienced home baker knows that to ease the kneading, mixing, and overall prep work, you need some quality kitchen tools. And KitchenAid? Well, the brand is the cream of the crop. 

KitchenAid is a household name in terms of baking and cooking, with one of its most notable appliances being the coveted stand mixer. But it’s an investment. And the brand’s other cooking gadgets, appliances, and accessories are nothing to scoff at, with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon and top rankings in our in-house testing. And you can score tons of KitchenAid appliances and accessories on sale right now up to 64% off at Amazon.

KitchenAid Appliance and Accessory Deals 

Mixing bowls can feel like an afterthought… that is, until you’re stirring in all your ingredients and realize you have to use a second bowl to hold it all. Not ideal. These handsome mixing bowls are a great essential to add to your kitchen. The set of three come in various sizes, has a handle, a pouring spout, and a non-slip base to prevent messes. You can also get them in fun colors like this pistachio option for $22. 

Amazon kitchen sale

Amazon

To buy: Classic Mixing Bowl Set, $22 (originally $33) at amazon.com

While you can mix in your ingredients by hand, anyone who’s done it knows how tiring and time-consuming it can be. That’s where these mixers come in. KitchenAid’s cordless hand mixer lets you stir and whip ingredients with seven speeds minus a power cord. Yep, you can move freely around the kitchen while getting the job done. 

KitchenAid

Amazon

To buy: Cordless Seven-Speed Hand Mixer, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

But for a truly set-it-and-forget-it approach, consider the 4.5-Quart Classic Series Stand Mixer. Just tilt the head to add in your dough, batter, or dried mix, and pull the speed lever. The results? Silky smooth mixtures without the elbow grease. It’s powered with up to 10 speeds and is compatible with several attachments, including this vegetable spiralizer

KitchenAid Deals

Amazon

To buy: Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $292 (originally $330) at amazon.com

If you’re not much of a baker, but love comfort food, you’ve got to check out KitchenAid’s sleek slow cooker. Its LED control panel is easy to read, so you can adjust how fast or slow you’d want your soup, brisket, or savory pie to cook with the push of a button. Right now, you can get the slow cooker on sale for 23% off, bringing the price down to $100.

KitchenAid on Amazon Kitchen App

Amazon

To buy: 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Solid Glass Lid, $100 (originally $130) at amazon.com

As far as accessories go, this stainless steel wire masher is a popular one. The 10.24-inch tool has earned more than 12,100 five-star ratings to date from people who use it to make mashed potatoes, ground meat, jam, and more. It has a study, durable mashing design and is made with an ergonomic handle, making it comfortable to hold while in use. You can get it in multiple colors, however, this blue one is 31% off. 

best potato mashers
Amazon

To buy: Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher, $13 (originally $18) at amazon.com

Want to see what other KitchenAid must-haves are on sale right now? Scroll through the rest of our list to score big at Amazon. 

KitchenAid

Amazon

To buy: Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, $40 (originally $60) at amazon.com

food choppers
Amazon

To buy: 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, $40 (originally $60) at amazon.com

KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel
Amazon

To buy: Classic Pizza Wheel, $7 (originally $15) at amazon.com

KitchenAid

Amazon

To buy: Gourmet Utility Whisk, $11 (originally $13) at amazon.com

KitchenAid

Amazon

To buy: Asteroid Cotton Oven Mitts, $10 (originally $28) at amazon.com

KitchenAid

Amazon

To buy: Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine, $249 (originally $400) at amazon.com

KitchenAid

Amazon

To buy: 5-Quart White Mermaid Lace Ceramic Bowl, $75 (originally $100) at amazon.com

KitchenAid KFE5T Tilt-Head Flex Edge Beater

Amazon

To buy: Tilt-Head Flex Edge Beater, $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

KitchenAid Spiralizer

Amazon

To buy: Five-Blade Spiralizer Attachment, $75 (originally $130) at amazon.com

KitchenAid on Amazon Kitchen App

Amazon

To buy: Four-Slice Toaster with Manual High-Lift Lever, $60 (originally $80) at amazon.com

