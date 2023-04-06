What to Buy Trending Products & Deals KitchenAid's Oven Mitts Are So 'Perfect,' Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Sets—and They're 55% Off Right Now They come in tons of colors, too By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Oven mitts are key in the kitchen, since their primary purpose is safety. Having a set or two on hand is essential for handling hot trays, pots, pans, and Dutch ovens while you're cooking or baking your favorite dishes. In my opinion, oven mitts are typically bulky and visually boring. But, these Albany oven mitts from KitchenAid might just be the exception to that rule. They're more compact and come in a ton of colors just waiting to perk up your kitchen. And, best of all, most colors are on sale with deals up to 55% off. Amazon To buy: KitchenAid 2-Piece Albany Oven Mitt Set, from $9 (originally $21) at amazon.com The oven mitts are made from heat-resistant cotton with a polyester lining for ultimate protection. They’re safe to use in temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re even slip-resistant. That’s all thanks to the printed silicone pattern on the inner portion of the mitts, which allows you to pick up everything, whether damp or not, with a little extra grip. If you’re worried about finding the space to stow these away when they’re not in use, rest assured. These mitts are 8- by 5.5-inches, making them a bit shorter than other options. They’re less bulky as a result and only cover your hand instead of your forearm. Plus they also come with a loop on the outer seam to hang them up. When you need to clean them, they’re safe to go in the washing machine. Score them in a few colors in the same striped pattern on sale, with passion red having the highest discount, followed by light gray, dried rose, onyx black, beet, blue velvet, and more. Over 1,100 shoppers are impressed with their effectiveness and design. “I want one in every color,” one user wrote. “These are super cute to hang on the wall, no need to hide in a drawer. They hold up well to very hot temps and are washable,” they added in their review, writing that they’ve already bought three different colors. “I love these,” a second person said, adding that they are the “perfect size,” and “not too bulky, so you feel like you can get a better grip of the pan.” Others have also called out that they’re great space-savers without sacrificing protection from everyday use. “I can use them for anything from pulling pizza and casseroles to baked fries and cookies from the oven,” a fourth shopper wrote. “They fit well, and are easy to toss in the washer and dryer, but also are made of fabric that resists stains,” they added. When all is said and done, a functional pair of oven mitts is an essential, and it’s tough to turn down a pair that not only looks great, but is on major discount, too. Grab these Albany oven mitts now while they are on sale. At the time of publishing, the price was $9. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine I Learned How to Chop Vegetables Thanks to This Sharp, Easy-to-Use Victorinox Chef’s Knife This Collapsible Washing Bin Is a Camp Kitchen ‘Must-Have,’ and It’s Only $16 I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking for Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 20 Worth Getting from Nordstrom's Spring Sale