KitchenAid's Oven Mitts Are So 'Perfect,' Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Sets—and They're 55% Off Right Now

Oven mitts are key in the kitchen, since their primary purpose is safety. Having a set or two on hand is essential for handling hot trays, pots, pans, and Dutch ovens while you're cooking or baking your favorite dishes.

In my opinion, oven mitts are typically bulky and visually boring. But, these Albany oven mitts from KitchenAid might just be the exception to that rule. They're more compact and come in a ton of colors just waiting to perk up your kitchen. And, best of all, most colors are on sale with deals up to 55% off.

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid 2-Piece Albany Oven Mitt Set, from $9 (originally $21) at amazon.com

The oven mitts are made from heat-resistant cotton with a polyester lining for ultimate protection. They’re safe to use in temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re even slip-resistant. That’s all thanks to the printed silicone pattern on the inner portion of the mitts, which allows you to pick up everything, whether damp or not, with a little extra grip.

If you’re worried about finding the space to stow these away when they’re not in use, rest assured. These mitts are 8- by 5.5-inches, making them a bit shorter than other options. They’re less bulky as a result and only cover your hand instead of your forearm. Plus they also come with a loop on the outer seam to hang them up. When you need to clean them, they’re safe to go in the washing machine.

Score them in a few colors in the same striped pattern on sale, with passion red having the highest discount, followed by light gray, dried rose, onyx black, beet, blue velvet, and more.

Over 1,100 shoppers are impressed with their effectiveness and design. “I want one in every color,” one user wrote. “These are super cute to hang on the wall, no need to hide in a drawer. They hold up well to very hot temps and are washable,” they added in their review, writing that they’ve already bought three different colors.

“I love these,” a second person said, adding that they are the “perfect size,” and “not too bulky, so you feel like you can get a better grip of the pan.” Others have also called out that they’re great space-savers without sacrificing protection from everyday use.

“I can use them for anything from pulling pizza and casseroles to baked fries and cookies from the oven,” a fourth shopper wrote. “They fit well, and are easy to toss in the washer and dryer, but also are made of fabric that resists stains,” they added.

When all is said and done, a functional pair of oven mitts is an essential, and it’s tough to turn down a pair that not only looks great, but is on major discount, too. Grab these Albany oven mitts now while they are on sale.

At the time of publishing, the price was $9.

