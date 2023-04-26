Save Up to 70% on Kitchen Must-Haves Like Henckels Knives and Staub Dutch Ovens at Target’s Spring Sale

Spring is the ideal opportunity to take a moment, look around your kitchen, and identify those items you’ve been holding off on upgrading. Whether you’re using the same cookware that you received as a wedding gift 10-plus years ago, are still holding on to that knife set that can barely cut through a tomato , are in dire need of some organization,, or are ready to toss your finicky slow cooker, spring signals that it’s time to get rid of the old, and bring in some new.

Right now, Target is making it easy to invest in upgrades by marking down more than 8,000 kitchen essentials in its huge sale. The sale is filled with deals on must-have items like Calphalon and Zwilling cookware sets, along with Henckels self-sharpening knife sets that are a whopping 70% off. You can also find small appliances to help you enjoy cooking again like this Ninja air fryer, and while you’re there, click over to Target’s tableware deals including serving bowls and sleek dinnerware that pull your meal together.

Here are some of the top deals we found scouring Target’s sale, from kitchen staples to little luxuries, with prices starting at just $18.

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

No kitchen is complete without a go-to set of cookware and bakeware that will last throughout your many cooking endeavors. Target’s cookware sale includes deals from brands like Calphalon, Zwilling, and Staub. If you need a major overhaul, grab large sets with all of the basics to get you started, plus individual pots and pans, Staub cast iron cocottes, and woks. You can also find bakeware, including this 60%off four-piece silicone set that’s collapsible for easy storage, or ceramic pie dishes like this Staub one with near-perfect ratings.

Best Small Appliances Deals

Air fryers have quickly made their way onto the list of kitchen staple must-haves. If you want to replace your overused one or want to introduce the cooking solution into your home, grab one of Target’s air fryer deals. You can opt for a basket air fryer like this Costway one that’s 55% off, or a convenient air fryer, toaster oven two-in-one if you’re short on space. Target also has discounts on small kitchen appliances like this Cuisinart food processor for chopping or pureeing, to save you even more time when you cook.

Best Dinnerware and Tableware Deals

Now that outdoor entertaining is just around the corner, it’s a good opportunity to replace some of your worn-out dinnerware and serving options with these affordable ones from Target’s sale. A number of serving bowls from Threshold that are ideal for summer salads and other sides are on sale, like this wood one with convenient carry handles, or this sleek, contemporary style. While you’re looking for serving items, consider grabbing simple wood boards for displaying charcuterie, along with bamboo trays for transporting your food as you dine al fresco.

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

Follow the spring cleaning theme by creating functional kitchen storage solutions, like replacing old and lidless containers with new ones. Target’s sale includes a variety of stackable container sets, including this 10-piece, leak-proof Rubbermaid set with air-tight lids, and this Tupperware 16-piece set that can do double-duty as serving bowls. To store and display on your countertops, JoyJolt’s glass jars are both visually appealing and practical for holding dry pasta, herbs, cereal, nuts, and more.