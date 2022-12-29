10 Editor-Approved Kitchen Organizers You’ll Actually Appreciate — Starting at $9

The week after Christmas can leave you feeling bittersweet. When all the gift shopping, holiday baking, and socializing is over, it’s important to give yourself time to reflect and relax. But if you’re like us, you might want a few tasks on your to-do list to help you stay productive.

Whether you’ve hosted people at your house or were too busy to keep up with your regular home maintenance, we recommend organizing your kitchen to make things feel tidy again. Not only will decluttering your refrigerator, pantry, and countertop feel good in the moment, but it will also set you up for success come January 2 when your schedule is back to normal.

One positive thing about the holidays coming to a close is that many retailers are offering incredible end-of-the-year discounts on seasonal products, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more. To help you organize your kitchen for less, we combed through Amazon’s bestselling storage solutions and found the ones worth buying on sale today — and all of them are under $40.

Keep scrolling to learn more about this $20 grocery bag organizer that will tidy up your pile of plastic sacks once and for all and these $24 pantry storage bins that will eliminate crowded cardboard containers.

Best Kitchen Organizer Deals

Hoojo 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bins

To buy: Hoojo 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bins, $20 (originally $31) at amazon.com

Next time your refrigerator is due for a deep cleaning, we recommend adding these bins to your shelves to group similar items together for a more functional space. At about 13 inches long and 6 inches wide, this set of eight bins is suitable for various foods and drinks, such as heaps of fresh produce, multiple soda cans, and stacks of yogurt and other snacks. Each container has a built-in handle to let you slide them in and out, providing easy access to items in the front and back.

For less than $25, this set is such an affordable and simple way to transform your refrigerator’s layout. If you have leftover containers or want to organize a different area, these are also great for pantries, bathrooms, and cabinets.

LifeEzy Dish Soap Dispenser

To buy: LifeEzy Dish Soap Dispenser, $9 (originally $14) at amazon.com

This dish soap dispenser solves two problems: It holds your sponge so that it doesn’t leak all over your counter or sit inside the sink with dirty dishes, and it dispenses the right amount of dish soap onto the sponge to prevent waste. You’ll appreciate its non-slip base that helps keep it in place and that the dispenser is see-through, so you’ll always know when to add more soap.

To use it, simply add your favorite dish soap to the bin, press down on the sponge (one even comes included), and you’re ready to clean. More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given this dispenser a five-star rating, with many saying they wish they would have bought it sooner. Grab one for yourself while it’s on sale for just $9.

ClearSpace 2-Pack Plastic Storage Bins

To buy: ClearSpace 2-Pack Plastic Storage Bins, $24 (originally $30) at amazon.com

If your pantry is teeming with boxes of individually wrapped foods, there’s no reason not to add these storage bins to your space. This set includes two bins featuring four sections ideal for protein bars, applesauce pouches, and other on-the-go goodies. They will free up a lot of room and potentially save you from reaching into an empty box of your favorite snacks again.

While this two-pack is on sale for just $24, consider getting a few for your pantry and a couple more to organize your bathroom cabinets. They work just as well with makeup, skincare, and other toiletries.

Puricon Plastic Water Bottle Organizer Rack

To buy: Puricon Plastic Water Bottle Organizer Rack, $16 with coupon (originally $24) at amazon.com

Everyone seems to own a plethora of water bottles — one for their workouts, another for their bedside, a giant one for work, and so on. While staying hydrated is non-negotiable, changing how you store these countertop roadblocks is. Enter this water bottle organizer that’s marked down to just $18.

Featuring two tiers, this rack provides enough room to store six water bottles that range anywhere from 12 to 32 ounces. This means you can put kid-size water bottles, travel coffee tumblers, shaker bottles, and more in this clever storage solution. If you have more than six bottles, there are three-, four-, and six-tier options that can fit up to 18 bottles total.

Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser

To buy: Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser, $20 (originally $30) at amazon.com

If you often forget your reusable bags at the grocery store, your next best option is to save the plastic bags and use them again. We know this can result in an under-the-sink disaster, which is why we highly suggest this bag dispenser that’s 33% off today.

It has a near-perfect rating from more than 30,000 Amazon shoppers because of how easy it is to install, use, and clean. You can store up to 30 bags in it and remove them with ease thanks to its wide opening. And best of all, you can mount it to your cabinet right away because it includes all the necessary tools to get the job done.

SimpleHouseware Expandable Shelf Organizer

To buy: SimpleHouseware Expandable Shelf Organizer, $16 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Are your coffee mugs currently balancing on top of each other? Save yourself from breaking your favorite cup by adding these shelf organizers to your cabinet. This set comes with two shelves, one that’s slightly larger than the other, perfect for using separately or as a stack. It’s not just limited to coffee mugs either: You can use these shelves for bowls, small plates, canned goods, tea boxes, and more.

SpaceKeeper Under-Sink Organizer

To buy: SpaceKeeper Under-Sink Organizer, $25 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Under-the-sink areas are notorious for their clutter — and for good reason. They are the most convenient spot to store cleaning solutions, extra toiletries, and other household supplies. With this two-tier organizer, you can take advantage of vertical space and stack items on top of each other. The top bin features removable dividers and a hanging cup, and the bottom section slides in and out for easy access. Standing about 15 inches tall, this organizer can fit under most sinks. Snag one for your kitchen and another for your bathroom while it’s on sale for $25.

DecoBros Nespresso Vertuoline Storage Drawer Holder

To buy: DecoBros Nespresso Vertuoline Storage Drawer Holder, $30 (originally $43) at amazon.com

Those who received a Nespresso machine this year will need a capsule organizer, and we love this one that is currently marked down to $30. It features a tempered glass top to rest your coffee maker on and has a sliding drawer below that can hold 20 large pods or 40 small capsules. The perfect mix of stylish and functional, this organizer will elevate your coffee station.

Nifty Coffee Pod Carousel

To buy: Nifty Coffee Pod Carousel, $22 (originally $30) at amazon.com

For Keurig owners, this coffee pod carousel is a must. It offers vertical storage, so it doesn’t take up too much space on your countertop, and provides enough spots for 35 K-cups. Made of sturdy metal, this organizer stays in place and will stand the test of time. Save 27% on it today, and grab your favorite coffee, tea, and hot chocolate pods to make sure it’s stocked up.

Netany 24-Piece Spice Jars with Labels

To buy: Netany 24-Piece Spice Jars with Labels, $35 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Want to give your spice jar collection an upgrade? This spice jar set includes 24 four-ounce glass jars with bamboo lids and labels for every seasoning imaginable. Plus, each lid features sprinkle ports and a pour tab to meet your needs. These jars make it easy to find the right herbs, enable you to see when certain spices are running low, and give your drawer or rack an overall clean, tasteful look. Hurry while they are still 35% off.